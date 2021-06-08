Area Sales Executive – East London at The Unlimited

We are an authorized financial services provider, with successful offices located nationwide. We are on the lookout for a well versed, area sales executive to join our appointment based F2F business unit at our East London office.

The overall purpose of the role is to aggresively drive sales within our government client portfolio.

Requirements:

Matric (non-negotiable)

own reliable vehicle and valid drivers license (non-negotiable)

tertiary qualification in business (advantageous)

at least 5 years of F2F sales experience with traceable references in perfomance

excellent communication and presentation skills

comptency in speaking to the directors and Ceos of all government institutions

willingness to travel and work a very large terrirtory

Excellent knowledge of the EC and surrounding areas territory

diary management and territory planning skills

prospecting for new business

demosntrated ability in meeting and exceeding sales objectives

If you are hungry for a lucrative opportunity that will provide you with financial as well as professional growth – then we want to hear from you. Please do get in touch with our recruiment team and secure an interview.

Please note salary is commensurate with skill and experience. Please also note if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application un successful.

Desired Skills:

communication skills.

negotiation skills

Sales

Area Sales

Selling experience

Consultative Selling

New Business Development

Prospect new customers

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

