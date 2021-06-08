Area Sales Executive – East London at The Unlimited

We are an authorized financial services provider, with successful offices located nationwide. We are on the lookout for a well versed, area sales executive to join our appointment based F2F business unit at our East London office.
The overall purpose of the role is to aggresively drive sales within our government client portfolio.
Requirements:
- Matric (non-negotiable)
- own reliable vehicle and valid drivers license (non-negotiable)
- tertiary qualification in business (advantageous)
- at least 5 years of F2F sales experience with traceable references in perfomance
- excellent communication and presentation skills
- comptency in speaking to the directors and Ceos of all government institutions
- willingness to travel and work a very large terrirtory
- Excellent knowledge of the EC and surrounding areas territory
- diary management and territory planning skills
- prospecting for new business
- demosntrated ability in meeting and exceeding sales objectives
If you are hungry for a lucrative opportunity that will provide you with financial as well as professional growth – then we want to hear from you. Please do get in touch with our recruiment team and secure an interview.
Please note salary is commensurate with skill and experience. Please also note if you have not heard back from us within 2 weeks kindly consider your application un successful.
Desired Skills:
- communication skills.
- negotiation skills
- Sales
- Area Sales
- Selling experience
- Consultative Selling
- New Business Development
- Prospect new customers
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric