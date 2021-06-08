Assistant Company Secretary Pretoria: Reference: 20770

Duties

Ensure accurate record-keeping of company documents, registers, resolutions, and minute books to comply with the Companies Act, 2008, the Act.

Provide company secretarial duties while providing overall administrative support to the Group Company Secretary with the administration, regulatory compliance, meeting management, corporate governance, and related services to the Group.

Be responsible for the administration of all private and confidential company secretarial matters, including taking minutes as required.

Perform comprehensive statutory audits of all new companies.

Ensure the accurate record keeping of the company’s share dealings to comply with the JSE Listings Requirements.

Draft and/or review ordinary and special resolutions, maintain resolution registers and circulated resolutions for signature on Diligent.

Follow up on all outstanding signed resolutions.

Co-ordination and management of all board, committee, and shareholder meetings. The handling all preparations incidental to board, committee, and shareholders’ meetings

Prepare and maintain the annual board and committee meeting calendar and the planning schedules.

Prepare draft agendas for the board and committee meetings

Collate documents for the meeting packs from the relevant role players

Ensure that the approved electronic board and committee packs are uploaded onto Diligent at least 7 calendar days before the relevant meeting.

Distribute approved electronic meeting packs to external invitees of the meeting.

Ensure that documents requested during the meeting are made available to the meeting without delay.

Attend to the implementation of board decisions and instructions.

Ensure that all information disseminated to the boards, committees, management, and shareholders is timeous and accurate.

Prepare minute templates and take minutes during meetings, when required.

Provide overall assistance to the Group Company Secretary

Daily electronic diary management.

Produce professional documents, briefing papers, reports, presentations, and general correspondence.

Requirements:

NQF Level 6 Completed CIS and/or similar legal qualifications relating to an assistant company secretary role.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in a company secretarial or legal environment.

Good understanding and practical implementation of the Companies Act, 2008, the Act and King IV.

Knowledge of business policies, administration, processes and procedures and legal compliance.

Excellent practical knowledge of Microsoft Office suite and typing skills are essential – typing speed of 50 WPM and accuracy in dictation.

Ability to liaise effectively with top management and the board.

Familiarity with statutory and board management system. Knowledge of GreatSoft eSec and Diligent would be an advantage.

Ability to take accurate minutes

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office Suite

Secretary

