Azure DevOps at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is currently hiring an Azure DevOps specialist.
- This role will be customer-facing and will entail liaising with customers to enhance current systems, plan and deliver projects
- The role is varied in scope, technology and can entail the development of innovative solutions in the cloud, delivering cloud migration projects, and supporting development teams with DevOps technologies (CI/CD pipelines, config management, etc.)
- Documentation of solutions (e.g. configuration and setup)
- Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team
- Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to relevant customer personnel to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiency
- Assist in the transition of projects to Version 1 Managed Services teams
Essential Criteria:
- Experience is needed n Kubernetes(AKS), Ansible, Terraform, Docker, Linux Sys Admin (RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine), Azure Networking, Azure Application Gateway, Azure DevOps, CI/CD and Jenkins
- Demonstrable experience with the following technologies:
- Microsoft Azure Platform As A Service ( PaaS ) products such as Azure SQL, AppServices, Logic Apps, Functions and other Serverless services
- Understanding of Microsoft Identity and Access Management products such including Azure AD or AD B2C
- Microsoft Azure Operational and Monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights and Log Analytics
- Knowledge of PowerShell, Git, ARM templates and deployment automation
- Experience in AWS e.g. AWS Support or AWS Engineer
- At least one software development language (Python, NodeJS, Java, .Net, etc.)
- Experience with Terraform
- Experience with DevOps tooling e.g. Ansible, Packer, Jenkins, etc.
- SC Eligible / Security Clearance eligible
- Preferably AWS Dev Ops Certified
- Total-experience in subject of 4 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting an Azure DevOps Specialist.