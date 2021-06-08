Azure DevOps at Red Ember Recruitment

Jun 8, 2021

Our Client is currently hiring an Azure DevOps specialist.

  • This role will be customer-facing and will entail liaising with customers to enhance current systems, plan and deliver projects
  • The role is varied in scope, technology and can entail the development of innovative solutions in the cloud, delivering cloud migration projects, and supporting development teams with DevOps technologies (CI/CD pipelines, config management, etc.)
  • Documentation of solutions (e.g. configuration and setup)
  • Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team
  • Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to relevant customer personnel to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiency
  • Assist in the transition of projects to Version 1 Managed Services teams

Essential Criteria:

  • Experience is needed n Kubernetes(AKS), Ansible, Terraform, Docker, Linux Sys Admin (RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine), Azure Networking, Azure Application Gateway, Azure DevOps, CI/CD and Jenkins
  • Demonstrable experience with the following technologies:
  • Microsoft Azure Platform As A Service ( PaaS ) products such as Azure SQL, AppServices, Logic Apps, Functions and other Serverless services
  • Understanding of Microsoft Identity and Access Management products such including Azure AD or AD B2C
  • Microsoft Azure Operational and Monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights and Log Analytics
  • Knowledge of PowerShell, Git, ARM templates and deployment automation
  • Experience in AWS e.g. AWS Support or AWS Engineer
  • At least one software development language (Python, NodeJS, Java, .Net, etc.)
  • Experience with Terraform
  • Experience with DevOps tooling e.g. Ansible, Packer, Jenkins, etc.
  • SC Eligible / Security Clearance eligible
  • Preferably AWS Dev Ops Certified
  • Total-experience in subject of 4 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting an Azure DevOps Specialist.

Learn more/Apply for this position