Azure DevOps at Red Ember Recruitment

Our Client is currently hiring an Azure DevOps specialist.

This role will be customer-facing and will entail liaising with customers to enhance current systems, plan and deliver projects

The role is varied in scope, technology and can entail the development of innovative solutions in the cloud, delivering cloud migration projects, and supporting development teams with DevOps technologies (CI/CD pipelines, config management, etc.)

Documentation of solutions (e.g. configuration and setup)

Working within a project management/agile delivery methodology in a leading role as part of a wider team

Provide effective knowledge transfer and upskilling to relevant customer personnel to ensure an appropriate level of future self-sufficiency

Assist in the transition of projects to Version 1 Managed Services teams

Essential Criteria:

Experience is needed n Kubernetes(AKS), Ansible, Terraform, Docker, Linux Sys Admin (RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine), Azure Networking, Azure Application Gateway, Azure DevOps, CI/CD and Jenkins

Demonstrable experience with the following technologies:

Microsoft Azure Platform As A Service ( PaaS ) products such as Azure SQL, AppServices, Logic Apps, Functions and other Serverless services

Understanding of Microsoft Identity and Access Management products such including Azure AD or AD B2C

Microsoft Azure Operational and Monitoring tools, including Azure Monitor, App Insights and Log Analytics

Knowledge of PowerShell, Git, ARM templates and deployment automation

Experience in AWS e.g. AWS Support or AWS Engineer

At least one software development language (Python, NodeJS, Java, .Net, etc.)

Experience with Terraform

Experience with DevOps tooling e.g. Ansible, Packer, Jenkins, etc.

SC Eligible / Security Clearance eligible

Preferably AWS Dev Ops Certified

Total-experience in subject of 4 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Red Ember Recruitment is currently recruiting an Azure DevOps Specialist.

