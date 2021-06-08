Business Analyst

Creating Test Scripts, working from Business and Technical Requirements documents for guidance, and in partnership with business stakeholders for User Acceptance testing.

Validating that Technical requirements and Business needs are met by development of accurate test cases.

Planning testing in a timely manner to ensure requirements are met and signed off.

Executing test scripts and analysing test results.

Develop a test automation framework.

Develop and configure test automation networks.

Develop and execute test automation through UFT HPALM plugin;

Estimate test accurately and coordinate with team members for work activities;

Apply, design and develop automated testing strategies and build automated testing frameworks; Analyse and verify best automated and manual test approaches and execute understand test objective requirements

4 to 8 years experience in Test Execution and Automation Test Analysis.

3 to 6 years experienced in conducting functional testing and automation testing as well as co-ordinating and reporting on User Acceptance testing preparation, execution and sign off.

Extensive knowledge of UFT – HP ALM.

Experience in Integration Automation Testing.

Experience in ETL/BI Testing

Understanding of testing concepts i.e. testing methodologies and techniques.

Experience in automating API Services.

The following will be an added advantage:

Knowledge of BPT (Business Process Testing) Framework.

Knowledge of C# and JAVA Full spec will be forwarded on request

