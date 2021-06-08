Business Unit Financial Manager

The Role: Essential functions:
- Support towards the Cluster Finance Manager to obtain required finance results for the company.
- Contributing towards finance strategy and business optimisation
- Responsible for maintaining accurate and IFRS compliant financial information
- Responsible for compliance to audit requirements.
- Responsible for adherence to Financial Procedures and Policies.
- Responsible for adherence to and contribution towards the financial strategy of the company.
- Responsible for SARS legislative requirements [VAT calculations, returns and payments].
- Responsible for AFS including all supporting working papers.
- Responsible for month-end and year-end duties, preparation of audit files and month-end files.
- Management of staff activities (Administrative tasks, leave planning and approving, work related tasks, optimisation of staff activities, development of staff including succession planning and performance management, input towards training).
Monthly duties:
- Management of General ledger (assess accuracy and completeness, monthly journal pro)
- Review of general balance sheet recons [Assessing monthly balance sheet reconciliations and clearing reconciling items in a timely manner]
- Review of GL Team balance sheet recons (Cash; Payroll; Assets)
- VAT recon review
- Monthly system module processing (NIFL; Deferred revenue; Cognos)
- BU Review compilation and presentation
- Monthly profitability forecasting
- Weekly payment reviews/requests and bank authorisations/release
- Cash flow forecasting and cash flow management including 13-week cash flow forecast compilation and ensuring BU cash flow is in line with 13 weeks forecast and weekly cash recon compilation and submission
- Intercompany loans monitoring and management
- Ensuring compliance with IFRS standards [special focus on Application of IFRS 15 in accordance with Revenue recognition policy]
General duties
- Cluster consolidation duties (assisting Cluster FM)
- Prepare and/ or review Annual Financial Statements
- Completing Half year and Yearend financial and tax packs and attestations
- Preparing monthly management reports and Business Unit Review packs including analysis of actual vs budget/forecast and developing trends and projections for the business unit finances.
- Preparing Annual budgets including presentations thereof
- Monthly / quarterly forecasting
- Year-end audit preparations and team lead on external audit for respective business unit
- Project analysis and informing business on conclusions
- Controlling foreign payments
- Managing the BU Finance Team effectively ?? ensuring KPA??s of the team are kept up to date and that evaluations are done timeously
- Communicating deadlines and expectations
- Supporting the MD and BU Heads with financial information as required. Being a partner in business
- Liaising with Treasury on funding and guarantee needs
- Representing the Company at the Business Risk Compliance meetings where approvals are given to proceed with tenders
- Ensuring compliance with approved company financial policies and procedures and training; implementing controls and policies where necessary to mitigate identified risks
- Documentation of internal processes as and when required
- Identifying opportunities for costs savings, efficiencies, and control/process improvements within the finance function
- Approvals in line with DoA
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- BCom Accounting with Professional Registration and or post graduate qualification
- Chartered accountant would be advantage / take preference
Experience required:
- 5+ years post articles experience
- IFRS standards
- Advance Excel (database and pivots)
- Company Act legislation and other corporate legislation
- Tax Legislation/VAT
Key Accountabilities:
- Communication skills
- Leadership and people management skills
- People skills
- Data/Analytical skills
- Financial and business acumen
- Resilience and the ability to prioritize and multitask