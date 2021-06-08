C# Cloud Engineer

Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT /Software Development (must have outstanding marks/results)
- Azure / AWS Certifications
Experience, Skills & Knowledge:
- 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL & Azure role
- 2-3 years Azure or AWS experience
- Advanced .NET platform knowledge
- .NET Core
- Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
- Restful service experience
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Role duties:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
- Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
- Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AWS
- Microsoft Azure
- Azure DevOps
- Amazon Web Services
- Cloud Computing
- C#
- .NET
- cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree