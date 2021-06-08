C# Cloud Engineer

Jun 8, 2021

Minimum Requirements
Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT /Software Development (must have outstanding marks/results)
  • Azure / AWS Certifications

Experience, Skills & Knowledge:

  • 3 years’ experience in a C# .NET, SQL & Azure role
  • 2-3 years Azure or AWS experience
  • Advanced .NET platform knowledge
  • .NET Core
  • Experience with Microsoft Web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful service experience

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime (As an exception when required)
  • Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
  • Must have own and reliable transport.
  • Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work

Role duties:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.
  • Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures;Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.
  • Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Azure DevOps
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Cloud Computing
  • C#
  • .NET
  • cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

