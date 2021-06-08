Client Liaison Officer at Bidvest Bank

To provide a front-line service to our customers, utilizing knowledge of the Fleet and Asset Division’s service offering and that of the customer’s business. To ensure operational requirements of client base is satisfied accurately and timeously as laid out by the policies and procedures. Central contact point in the management of the contract ensuring superior and consistent service delivery standards are implemented and maintained.
Qualifications:
Matric with Fleet Administrative experience/Fleet Management Diploma/Marketing or Sales Diploma or degree
Experience:
Previous client relationship management
3 – 5 years’ experience within the Fleet industry, preferably within Leasing Environment and knowledge of the Road Traffic Act
FINANCE
Cost Containment:
Expense management
Revenue Protection:
Scrutinize CIS monthly to ensure all units on lease correctly billed to customers
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Customer Visitation:
All customers met on monthly basis to discuss fleet matters
Customer Queries:
Timeously resolve all customer queries
Customer Complaints:
All complaints logged and resolved within 48 hours with feedback to customers
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
License Renewals:
Ensure all licence discs are obtained and delivered to customers before licence expiry.
Change of Ownership:
Signed NCO document to be obtained from customer within 72 hours of vehicle being de-fleeted
MIS (Management Information)*:
Preparation of monthly customer reports for discussion with customers
Odometer Readings:
Preparation and presentation of monthly odo file in time for running of variable billing
Month End Processes:
Assist with month end stock taking and reporting
Documentation Management:
Capturing of VIR documents timeously and correctly
Manage the customer fleet replacement programme
Manage customer Request for Quotations and online Quoting Tool
Compilation of monthly meeting packs including agenda, minutes of meeting and reports
Short Term Rental management at regional level including RFQs, odometer readings, Check sheets and deliveries
Management of new vehicle deliveries including accessories, driver training and tracking
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Personal Growth:
Take ownership for driving own career development
Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank
Training:
Identify any training needs
Internal and external customer satisfaction:
Turnaround times met with positive attitude, compassion and willingness to assist and all within set timelines
Take personal accountability for the resolution of queries, enhancing customer service and experience
FINANCE
Cost Containment:
Expense management
Revenue Protection:
Scrutinize CIS monthly to ensure all units on lease correctly billed to customers
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Customer Visitation:
All customers met on monthly basis to discuss fleet matters
Customer Queries:
Timeously resolve all customer queries
Customer Complaints:
All complaints logged and resolved within 48 hours with feedback to customers
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
License Renewals:
Ensure all licence discs are obtained and delivered to customers before licence expiry.
Change of Ownership:
Signed NCO document to be obtained from customer within 72 hours of vehicle being de-fleeted
MIS (Management Information)*:
Preparation of monthly customer reports for discussion with customers
Odometer Readings:
Preparation and presentation of monthly odo file in time for running of variable billing
Month End Processes:
Assist with month end stock taking and reporting
Documentation Management:
Capturing of VIR documents timeously and correctly
Manage the customer fleet replacement programme
Manage customer Request for Quotations and online Quoting Tool
Compilation of monthly meeting packs including agenda, minutes of meeting and reports
Short Term Rental management at regional level including RFQs, odometer readings, Check sheets and deliveries
Management of new vehicle deliveries including accessories, driver training and tracking
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Personal Growth:
Take ownership for driving own career development
Achievement of objectives/milestones set out in the development plan
Development of knowledge base and Intellectual Property
Broaden skills to ensure greater marketability and value within the bank
Training:
Identify any training needs
Internal and external customer satisfaction:
Turnaround times met with positive attitude, compassion and willingness to assist and all within set timelines
Take personal accountability for the resolution of queries, enhancing customer service and experience
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- self confidence
- Teamwork
- Adaptability
- Building relationships
- Energy and drive
- Independence
- Leadership
- Conscientiousness
- Advanced Excel skills
- Verbal And Written Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Client / Customer Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma