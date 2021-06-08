Client Manager – Key Accounts

Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of a range of larger and more strategic clients by passionately advocating the client requirement, whilst keeping sight of the need to increase revenue and improve margins
- Realize revenue and margin targets and maximize sales opportunities through connecting client needs with our offerings and solutions
- Minimize churn and maximize retention as well as uncover sales opportunities in assigned accounts.
- Re-evaluate progress against revenue/profit goals monthly and develop best/worst case scenarios for input into a monthly financial plan.
- Responsible for driving client satisfaction throughout the entire lifecycle of the clients buying process, by taking ownership for the commercial agreement for each client.
- Approaches the management of his/her account in a systematic way by identifying the strategy they will use to develop and grow the account profitably.
- Generate demand by assisting clients to identify current needs and articulating how we can add value through its services and solutions.
- Build enduring relationships and display an understanding of the client industry, business environment and strategy to identify current and future opportunities
- Effectively articulate how we can add value through our services and solutions
- Influence and work closely with vendors to achieve required results.
- Use our sales tools and methodology to effectively manage territory, accounts, opportunities, pipelines and forecast.
- Develop open and effective channels of communication in with each client within the assigned account.
- Encourage revenue growth by inspiring clients to additional services.
- Become the reliable point of contact for clients that is required to establish a strong business relationship.
- Drive to achieve revenue and margin targets and exploit opportunities, whilst displaying notable client service orientation.
- Implement and/or align governance and compliance policies in own practice area to identify and manage risk exposure liability.
- Monitor and control financial governance and compliance to ensure the effective management of financial cost.
- Take ownership of key clients within the assigned segment.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
- Relevant Degree or Advanced Diploma
- Post-graduate qualification would be advantageous
- Relevant vendor certifications
Required Experience:
- Solid experience in a similar role in a similar environment
- Proven experience in a sales environment and/or customer service role
- Proven sales and client engagement experience coupled with a good understanding of business, sourcing and technology market
- Experience in selling into the public sector will be beneficial
- Proven experience negotiating with clients and vendors
- Solid experience with business to business and business to consumer sales techniques
- Demonstrable experience working as part of a sales team in a fast-paced environment
- Good experience analyzing commercial information
- Experience working with [URL Removed] contact platform
Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:
- Sales business acumen – The skills supporting successful selling through organizational and business outcome mindset.
- Success will require focusing on planning, leveraging tools and data, and concentrating on business requirements. Developing the skills to understand your clients business (including commercial and financial aspects) in order to bring value to them from our portfolio of services.
- Sales client engagement and management – The skills used to effectively manage and analyze the client throughout the client lifecycle, with the goal of improving client relationships and driving sales growth. Success will require detailed understanding of client needs, effective sales planning, and building trust, all while managing to client expectations. Developing the skills required to know your client, building effective & lasting relationships with them and to be seen as a trusted advisor.
- Sales solution skills – The knowledge of our offerings, client applications, use cases and market trends and the skill to apply them to individual client and prospect situations that positions the sales team member as an expert client advisor. Success will require the ability to link our offerings, including high-value services to specific client and prospect needs and outcomes.
- Sales pursuit – The skills and knowledge that enable a sales team member to create success by identifying and advancing opportunities at assigned prospects and clients. Success will require both individual ownership as well as accountability for coordinating internal and external resources in order to close sales opportunities.