Clinical Study Coordinator – Prevention Trials at Ntice Search

My client a well-known scientific research organisation is looking to hire an experienced Clinical Research Coordinator /Study Coordinator. You will be coordinating / directing several prevention trials that are being run to study/ assess the impact of drugs on several diseases. Essential skills

Honour’s degrees – minimum requirement

2-years work experience in steering clinical prevention trails

Regulatory submission experience (SAHPRA, BREC)

Understanding of good clinal practise

Knowledge of diseases & associated trials e.g.: HIV, TB, Aids, Diabetes, Cancer, COPD, COVID, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Huntington’s etc

Beneficial skills

DIADS and NIH understanding

Key duties include:

Study administration, including day to day management of study related activities, people management, compilation and analysis of reports and liaison with all key study stakeholders.

Conduct or arrange relevant study related training for staff.

Prepare and submit regulatory submissions and follow up on responses and approvals with regulatory agencies.

Oversight of quality control of all study related source documents.

Attend international/national conference calls, study meetings, funder and stakeholder engagement.

Compilation and submit study progress reports and all other study related documentation

Maintain and update the Investigator Site File.

Desired Skills:

Scientific trials

clinical trials

scientific research

medical research trials

Study coordinator

