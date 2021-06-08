Clinical Study Coordinator – Prevention Trials at Ntice Search

My client a well-known scientific research organisation is looking to hire an experienced Clinical Research Coordinator /Study Coordinator. You will be coordinating / directing several prevention trials that are being run to study/ assess the impact of drugs on several diseases. Essential skills
- Honour’s degrees – minimum requirement
- 2-years work experience in steering clinical prevention trails
- Regulatory submission experience (SAHPRA, BREC)
- Understanding of good clinal practise
- Knowledge of diseases & associated trials e.g.: HIV, TB, Aids, Diabetes, Cancer, COPD, COVID, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Huntington’s etc
Beneficial skills
- DIADS and NIH understanding
Key duties include:
- Study administration, including day to day management of study related activities, people management, compilation and analysis of reports and liaison with all key study stakeholders.
- Conduct or arrange relevant study related training for staff.
- Prepare and submit regulatory submissions and follow up on responses and approvals with regulatory agencies.
- Oversight of quality control of all study related source documents.
- Attend international/national conference calls, study meetings, funder and stakeholder engagement.
- Compilation and submit study progress reports and all other study related documentation
- Maintain and update the Investigator Site File.
Desired Skills:
- Scientific trials
- clinical trials
- scientific research
- medical research trials
- Study coordinator