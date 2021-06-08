Clinical Study Coordinator – Prevention Trials at Ntice Search

Jun 8, 2021

My client a well-known scientific research organisation is looking to hire an experienced Clinical Research Coordinator /Study Coordinator. You will be coordinating / directing several prevention trials that are being run to study/ assess the impact of drugs on several diseases. Essential skills

  • Honour’s degrees – minimum requirement
  • 2-years work experience in steering clinical prevention trails
  • Regulatory submission experience (SAHPRA, BREC)
  • Understanding of good clinal practise
  • Knowledge of diseases & associated trials e.g.: HIV, TB, Aids, Diabetes, Cancer, COPD, COVID, Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Huntington’s etc

Beneficial skills

  • DIADS and NIH understanding

Key duties include:

  • Study administration, including day to day management of study related activities, people management, compilation and analysis of reports and liaison with all key study stakeholders.
  • Conduct or arrange relevant study related training for staff.
  • Prepare and submit regulatory submissions and follow up on responses and approvals with regulatory agencies.
  • Oversight of quality control of all study related source documents.
  • Attend international/national conference calls, study meetings, funder and stakeholder engagement.
  • Compilation and submit study progress reports and all other study related documentation
  • Maintain and update the Investigator Site File.

Desired Skills:

  • Scientific trials
  • clinical trials
  • scientific research
  • medical research trials
  • Study coordinator

Learn more/Apply for this position