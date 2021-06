Coded Welder

1 week temp assignment (rate to be negotiated)

Must have 10 years CO2 / Mig welding experience

Able to handle power tools (grinder)

Welding of pre-assembled work pieces (average 1,5 m x 250 cm) with various round welding

Must have good knowledge of penetrating welding

Desired Skills:

CO2 / mig welding

Penetrating welding

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Well established company based in Laser Park

