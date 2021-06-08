Compliance Security Engineer

Role Purpose: As a Cyber Security Engineer within the Cyber Prevent team you will be tasked to ensure that the various system hardening objectives are met, and that the different compliance scanning platforms are working efficiently as part of the overall server, network and cloud hardening processes.

Your responsibilities will include, but not limited to

Installation, upgrade & maintenance of the compliance scanning tools.

Configure the Compliance Scanning Tools in accordance with our standards and guidelines.

Engage and work with our compliance scanning tool vendors to resolve any platform issues.

Troubleshoot and identify false positive and escalate them to our compliance scanning tool vendors to resolve.

Track and report on deviation against our hardening standards and the progress of remediation.

Successfully resolve tickets raised by business with regards to compliance management for system hardening within agreed SLA time frames.

Help and guide operational support teams to harden their platforms as per our hardening standards.

Drive compliance scanning coverage and various system hardening KPIs.

Ensure system hardening objectives are met.

Ideal Candidate for this role will have

Matric essential

Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Systems Analysis, or other related fields.

Certifications in relevant security tooling.

2 to 3 years+ in a Cyber Security engineering position in an established Service Provider or Corporate.

Proficiency and experience with multiple operating systems (Microsoft, Linux, Amazon AMI).

Proficiency and experience with multiple network device operating systems (Cisco, Juniper, Nokia).

Proficiency and experience with AWS, Google, Azure Cloud environments.

In depth hands-on experience with Compliance Scanning Tools like Rapid 7 Divvy, Tenable or Qualys.

Basic knowledge of networks technologies (protocols, design concepts, access control).

Basic knowledge of security technologies (firewalls and endpoint protection).

Proficient knowledge in CIS Benchmark hardening standards.

Basic IT infrastructure technical and problem-solving skills.

Familiar with securing environments and applying security best practices.

Knowledge of the system hardening compliance management process.

Learn more/Apply for this position