Contracts Director Aluminium facade

Your primary responsibility will be to oversee the execution of Cape Town projects, from the ‘start-up’ meeting until the Maintenance Period has lapsed.

You will also stay in touch with certain customers with regards to securing future orders, whenever the opportunities arise.

We would also expect you to make recommendations for improvements in any area of the business, as you identify these, and then be part of the implementation of same.

The functions of this position will encompass everything required to manage and develop the Technical aspects on site applications, and will include the following:

Review of all workshop drawings prior to submission to our Faade Engineers, to ensure that these reasonably represent what is required to be built.

Development of details in conjunction with the Drawing Office, and the Faade Engineers, on any unresolved and specific details. Initially, you will draw from others in this regard, but over time you will become familiar with good practice on various details.

Workshop the detailed drawings with the Clients and Architects, and propose solutions to technical challenges.

Ensure that all Workshop Drawings are approved, and fully issued to the Factory for manufacture.

Review site installations, to ensure that products are been installed to specification.

Ensure that PM’s are using technically competent fixers.

Assistance with the implementation of any specialized or new systems.

Liaison with Contracts Staff on any technical issues during execution of our works.

Managing the Commercial aspects of all Cape Projects

Improving and controlling site productivity and costs.

Building the Contracts Team in Cape Town to be in a position to deliver on any projects.

Any other duties as directed by the Board.

You will report to the Group Chairman and will liaise with the Operations Director where you feel his input is required on any matter.

Desired Skills:

Engineering

Project

Contracts management

Manager

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Executive Management / Director

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

The employer is a leading company in the design and development of bespoke aluminium facade solutions to suit the requirements of large companies

Employer & Job Benefits:

Salary

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

Mobile Phone

