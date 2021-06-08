Developer Assitant / Junior Devloper

This post is open to anyone, but keep in mind it’s starting from the bottom up, and current unemployed rockstars will be considered first.

You’re halfway there if you have a good character and a positive attitude. This role requires someone with an open mind, quick to think on their feet, problem-solving orientated, patient and an aptitude for maths and science.

The minimum skills recommended are MS Office, VB/VBA, SQL, C#.Net, Internet tech etc.; however, anything extra is a bonus.

It’s a bonus if you have a portfolio available on application, just saying.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Office

Sql Server

Mysql

Visual Basic

Visual Studio

C#

WordPress

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

We’re a solid company going into startup mode in a very niche market, so we’re looking for ninjas.

We’re reshaping our current software from legacy vb code to [URL Removed] framework from scratch. Part of the skill requirement would be to write, document and convert code. Day-to-day activities also include working remote and telephonic support, customer dev support etc.

This is a start-up / Junior role to grow with the product from scratch in a specialist industry. Training is over time, and the outcome will ensure bragging rights because this is a specialist career path.

