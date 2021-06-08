Developer – Software Engineering

Position Purpose:

  • Software Developer – Design – Code – C# – .net Core on prem and Azure.
  • The primary responsibility for the Software Developer ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.

Minimum Requirements:

The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:

Qualifications:

  • BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification

Experience:

  • Minimum 5 years in Software Development with relevant experience
  • The Full Stack C# skills are essential
  • ASP.net, REST, and Windows Services Development
  • Design and development of new enterprise systems
  • Estimation of project deliverables
  • Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
  • JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, jQuery

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Software Developer – ICT will be expected to:

  • Design and develop new systems
  • Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems
  • Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems
  • Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle
  • Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards
  • Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework
  • Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders

Skills and Competencies:

  • Successful migration of at legacy systems
  • Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
  • Testing and use of automated testing software
  • Understanding of information security best practices and development standards
  • Integration between heterogeneous systems
  • An understanding of the investment services industry would be advantageous

