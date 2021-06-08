Developer – Software Engineering

Position Purpose:
- Software Developer – Design – Code – C# – .net Core on prem and Azure.
- The primary responsibility for the Software Developer ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.
Minimum Requirements:
The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:
Qualifications:
- BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification
Experience:
- Minimum 5 years in Software Development with relevant experience
- The Full Stack C# skills are essential
- ASP.net, REST, and Windows Services Development
- Design and development of new enterprise systems
- Estimation of project deliverables
- Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
- JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, jQuery
Duties and Responsibilities:
The Software Developer – ICT will be expected to:
- Design and develop new systems
- Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems
- Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems
- Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle
- Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards
- Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework
- Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders
Skills and Competencies:
The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:
- Successful migration of at legacy systems
- Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems
- Testing and use of automated testing software
- Understanding of information security best practices and development standards
- Integration between heterogeneous systems
- An understanding of the investment services industry would be advantageous