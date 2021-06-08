Developer – Software Engineering

Position Purpose:

Software Developer – Design – Code – C# – .net Core on prem and Azure.

The primary responsibility for the Software Developer ICT will be to support and the development of .Net applications within the Financial Service environment.

Minimum Requirements:

The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification

Experience:

Minimum 5 years in Software Development with relevant experience

The Full Stack C# skills are essential

ASP.net, REST, and Windows Services Development

Design and development of new enterprise systems

Estimation of project deliverables

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. AngularJS, jQuery

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Software Developer – ICT will be expected to:

Design and develop new systems

Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems

Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems

Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle

Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards

Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework

Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders

Skills and Competencies:

Successful migration of at legacy systems

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom developed systems

Testing and use of automated testing software

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards

Integration between heterogeneous systems

An understanding of the investment services industry would be advantageous

