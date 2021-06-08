Digify Africa aims to grow SA through digital skills

Digify Africa and Facebook will host the Youth Digital Skills Forum on 11 June 2021 from 10am to 12pm.

Digify Africa has been delivering digital skills to youth since 2011. With the support of Facebook, programmes like Digify Pro, and Boost with Facebook have upskilled over 10 000 young people and SMEs across South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. The company aims to ensure that young people and businesses are empowered to participate in the digital economy.

The Youth Digital Skills Forum is part of Digify’s effort to encourage dialogue around digital skills. The event will bring together key industry players who will share insights on the current digital landscape, the role of initiatives like Digify Pro and Boost with Facebook in fostering digital inclusion, and the career and entrepreneurial opportunities that the digital economy has to offer.

Some of the panellists will include Facebook’s Head of Public Policy: SADC Nomonde Gongxeka-Seopa, CEO of NYDA Waseem Carrim, Digify Africa COO, Qhakaza Mohare, Head of IAB Education Council and MD of Hello Computer, Joey Khuvutlu, Vuyolwethu Dubese – an award winning professional in Inclusive Impact Development and Founder of Art of Superwoman , Olwethu Leshabane.

“The main objectives of this event are to inspire and inform young South Africans interested in careers in the digital space and to showcase how digital tools can be used to promote economic recovery through entrepreneurship and job creation especially in the period of COVID-19 which has challenged us to innovate,” says Mohare.

Gongxeka-Seopa adds: “As we celebrate Youth Month in June, it’s a timely reminder that developing digital and technology skills among the continent’s young people is key to igniting economic recovery. We remain committed to investing in Africa’s young people and helping to close the digital divide between and within countries.”

The Youth Digital Skills will take place on 11 June and will be streamed live on Digify Africa’s Facebook Page.