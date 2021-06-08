Digital Operations & Support Manager

We have an exciting vacancy in our Digital Team for a Digital Operations & Support Manager, reporting to the Digital Technology Manager. This role will Support operations for the Digital channels (Kiosk, e-commerce, delivery) and this will include the following:

Being a single point of contact for digital operations in the business

Managing the technology monitoring and troubleshooting across hardware, software and security using in place vendor support models to ensure uptime of digital touchpoints and resolution of customer queries from associated touchpoints

Performance reporting on services and systems (according to SLA’s)

Trouble ticket management

Continuous improvement via input from business owners and customers to optimise and improve existing solutions

Key Responsibilities:

Technology monitoring and troubleshooting across hardware, software and security using in place vendor support models

Performance reporting on services and systems (according to SLA)

Trouble ticket management

Continuous improvement via input from business owners to optimise and improve existing digital solutions

Software release management and roll-out of all digital enhancements and new services

Qualifications:

Technology degree/diploma in Engineering, IT or Computer Science

Knowledge of project management

Experience:

Competencies/Skills:

Analytical capability

Effective, coercive and tactful communication

Creative ability

Matrix management knowledge

Versatility and Agility to adapt to demands

Self-management

Values customer engagement

Hands on trouble-shooting skills

Root cause identification skills with aim to enhance software

Desired Skills:

hardware

software

security

Project Management

digital

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Retail/Hospitality industry

Learn more/Apply for this position