We have an exciting vacancy in our Digital Team for a Digital Operations & Support Manager, reporting to the Digital Technology Manager. This role will Support operations for the Digital channels (Kiosk, e-commerce, delivery) and this will include the following:
- Being a single point of contact for digital operations in the business
- Managing the technology monitoring and troubleshooting across hardware, software and security using in place vendor support models to ensure uptime of digital touchpoints and resolution of customer queries from associated touchpoints
- Performance reporting on services and systems (according to SLA’s)
- Trouble ticket management
- Continuous improvement via input from business owners and customers to optimise and improve existing solutions
Key Responsibilities:
- Software release management and roll-out of all digital enhancements and new services
Qualifications:
- Technology degree/diploma in Engineering, IT or Computer Science
- Knowledge of project management
Experience:
Competencies/Skills:
- Analytical capability
- Effective, coercive and tactful communication
- Creative ability
- Matrix management knowledge
- Versatility and Agility to adapt to demands
- Self-management
- Values customer engagement
- Hands on trouble-shooting skills
- Root cause identification skills with aim to enhance software
Desired Skills:
- hardware
- software
- security
- Project Management
- digital
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Retail/Hospitality industry