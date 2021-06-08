Director: Student Affairs (Five-Year Fixed Term Renewable Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

We are Currently Headhunting for a Director: Student Affairs for our Client in Venda (University of Venda)

Requirements

A Masters degree coupled with a minimum of eight (08) years relevant experience, of which at least five (05) years’ have been in a management position.

Previous experience in student affairs domain in tertiary institutions and an understanding of quality of student life in a tertiary environment would be an added advantage.

Duties

The Director student affairs serves as a key liaison and resource for students, alumni, staff and other Univen offices in developing quality programmes and execution of student services.

Ensure that there are programmes to enhance the quality of life of students outside the classroom, by recognizing the educational benefits of diversity and through student governance, student residence, student health, sports and recreation, personal and and social life.

Supervises Student Affairs staff, coordination of residence admission processes, provision of student services and data management and analysis.

Has overall responsibility for implementation of strategies, plans and programs affecting students.

The Director shall be an advocate for student issues concerns and will engage in counselling and problem evaluation, resolution, and referral, in consultation with university management, academic staff.

