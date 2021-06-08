Engineering Assistant (Electrician Assistant) at Tshipi e Ntle Manganese Mining

VACANCY NOTIFICATION

Position: Engineering Assistant (Electrician Assistant)

6 months Fixed Term Contract

Location: Tshipi Ntle Manganese Mining, Kathu, Northern Cape

VACANY STATUSPUBLISHED DATE08 June 2021CLOSING DATE15 June 2021POSITION DESCRIPTIONElectrician AssistantREPORTING TO Artisan ElectricianDIRECT REPORTSN/APURPOSE OF THE JOBAssists in performing planned electrical maintenance. Performs housekeeping tasks during and after completion of assigned work. Assists the artisan to fit, inspect, test and repair equipment, and electrical equipment including circuits and wiring systems. Assists in achieving all maintenance, housekeeping and safety objectives and principles.KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:FINANCIAL PERSPECTIVE:

Considers costs and suggests cost saving ideas Escalates risks to supervisor Follows engineering and mine standard operating procedures to prevent losses and damages.

INTERNAL BUSINESS PROCESS PERSPECTIVE:Assist with maintenance and repairs:

Assists in performing planned electrical maintenance. Performs housekeeping tasks during and after completion of assigned work. Assists the artisan to fit, inspect, test and repair equipment, and electrical equipment including circuits and wiring systems. Assists in achieving all maintenance, housekeeping and safety objectives and principles. Assists the artisan in ensuring effective and efficient repairs and maintenance to minimize breakdowns and downtime. Ensures all tools are clean, safe and in good working condition at all times. Assists with implementation of maintenance plans and shutdown schedules to support operational requirements and objectives of the business. Safely and effectively repairs and maintains equipment and machinery within cost, quality and time constraints. Adheres to all mine policies and procedures, including all safety and operational requirements, and follows Supervisor instructions. Escalates issues and problems where necessary to ensure: – Safety and cleanliness of machinery and equipment; – Prevention of loss or damage to equipment and machinery.

PEOPLE PERSPECTIVE:Personal Development:

Manages own performance in terms of agreed outputs. Identifying performance and training gaps and discussing ways of cross-skilling and upskilling. Works to master skills within own role to ensure personal development and performance.

Contributes to team:

Contributes to the attainment of goals by showing teamwork. Values and respects team members and other within the organisation. Demonstrates inclusivity and values diversity. Shares knowledge and best practice that will benefit the team.

CUSTOMER PERSPECTIVE:Customer Relations Management:

Manages customer expectations and requirements to deliver effective and efficient services to the business in line with company values and standards.

Stakeholder engagement and management:

Ensures that the needs of organisationsal stakeholders are prioritised and managed including:

– Colleagues and employees- Contractors and suppliers

Work with management and employees to discuss issues, coordinate activities, or resolve problems.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED Matric (Grade 12) Drivers licence MINIMUM EXPERIENCE AND KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED 1year Electrical maintenance experience within a mining environment. A valid certificate of fitnessATTRIBUTES Good Communication (Verbal) Reliable Problem solving Organized Good time-management skills Coordination (psycho-motoric coordination, quick reaction speed)COMPETENCIES Team work Result orientation Responsibility Commitment to career Willingness to learn and assist team membersEnquiriesApplicants who meet the key requirements of the job must apply via the website: Tshipi Website Careers Page by 15 June 2021.

Learn more/Apply for this position