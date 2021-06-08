Engineering Maintenance Manager

Lead the Maintenance (Mechanical & Electrical) function in providing proactive, multi-skilled maintenance service on all operational / Site equipment and machinery.

Responsible for planned scheduling creation and overseeing the adherence and timely completion of machinery maintenance

Increase site operational effectiveness, improve on project delivery, failure and downtime reduction, and manage and implement improvement plans, driving Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)

Manage the team on technical best practice and establish standard policies and procedures whilst also mentoring and leading the department

Implement and manage continuous improvement by highlighting deficiencies and recommending changes in training, working practices and processes

Contribute to the creation and implementation of best practice maintenance vision, strategy, policies, processes and procedures to aid and improve operational performance

Adhere to daily and weekly checks to ensure smooth operation of on and off site machinery and equipment

Develop a Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) schedule, ensure full preventative maintenance is carried out, plan in missed maintenance activities, and lead the team to deliver effectively

Schedule both internal and external work(s) maximising planned down time and reducing unplanned downtime

Develop clear accountability for maintenance material spend combined with a strategy to manage expenditure

Manage systems and equipment data storage and maintain high levels of standards and accuracy

Identify and deploy the technical skill sets, resource levels and systems to deliver projects, including the engagement of external resources as required

Set department objectives/KPIs and review and assess ongoing performance of direct reports

Prepare the annual Maintenance budget and forecasts

Work as part of the Management team to share ideas and improve operation

Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal performance

Support, comply and ensure complicity with Health & Safety regulations, Quality and Environmental standards, and all other Company policies and procedures

Relevant Mechanical qualification

Minimum 6 years experience at a management level within the Heavy Engineering / Mining / Construction Industry

Excellent leadership and management skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent Technical and fault finding capabilities, ability to support remotely

Focused and target driven with a positive, can-do attitude Skills and Attributes

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Travelling essential

Desired Skills:

Maintenance Management

Mechanical

Electrical

heavy earthmoving machinery

Project Planning

