Engineering Maintenance Manager

Jun 8, 2021

Lead the Maintenance (Mechanical & Electrical) function in providing proactive, multi-skilled maintenance service on all operational / Site equipment and machinery.

  • Responsible for planned scheduling creation and overseeing the adherence and timely completion of machinery maintenance
  • Increase site operational effectiveness, improve on project delivery, failure and downtime reduction, and manage and implement improvement plans, driving Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
  • Manage the team on technical best practice and establish standard policies and procedures whilst also mentoring and leading the department
  • Implement and manage continuous improvement by highlighting deficiencies and recommending changes in training, working practices and processes
  • Contribute to the creation and implementation of best practice maintenance vision, strategy, policies, processes and procedures to aid and improve operational performance
  • Adhere to daily and weekly checks to ensure smooth operation of on and off site machinery and equipment
  • Develop a Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) schedule, ensure full preventative maintenance is carried out, plan in missed maintenance activities, and lead the team to deliver effectively
  • Schedule both internal and external work(s) maximising planned down time and reducing unplanned downtime
  • Develop clear accountability for maintenance material spend combined with a strategy to manage expenditure
  • Manage systems and equipment data storage and maintain high levels of standards and accuracy
  • Identify and deploy the technical skill sets, resource levels and systems to deliver projects, including the engagement of external resources as required
  • Set department objectives/KPIs and review and assess ongoing performance of direct reports
  • Prepare the annual Maintenance budget and forecasts
  • Work as part of the Management team to share ideas and improve operation
  • Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal performance
  • Support, comply and ensure complicity with Health & Safety regulations, Quality and Environmental standards, and all other Company policies and procedures

Relevant Mechanical qualification
Minimum 6 years experience at a management level within the Heavy Engineering / Mining / Construction Industry
Excellent leadership and management skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Excellent Technical and fault finding capabilities, ability to support remotely
Focused and target driven with a positive, can-do attitude Skills and Attributes
Excellent planning and organizational skills
Travelling essential

Desired Skills:

  • Maintenance Management
  • Mechanical
  • Electrical
  • heavy earthmoving machinery
  • Project Planning

