Engineering Maintenance Manager

Lead the Maintenance (Mechanical & Electrical) function in providing proactive, multi-skilled maintenance service on all operational / Site equipment and machinery.
- Responsible for planned scheduling creation and overseeing the adherence and timely completion of machinery maintenance
- Increase site operational effectiveness, improve on project delivery, failure and downtime reduction, and manage and implement improvement plans, driving Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s)
- Manage the team on technical best practice and establish standard policies and procedures whilst also mentoring and leading the department
- Implement and manage continuous improvement by highlighting deficiencies and recommending changes in training, working practices and processes
- Contribute to the creation and implementation of best practice maintenance vision, strategy, policies, processes and procedures to aid and improve operational performance
- Adhere to daily and weekly checks to ensure smooth operation of on and off site machinery and equipment
- Develop a Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) schedule, ensure full preventative maintenance is carried out, plan in missed maintenance activities, and lead the team to deliver effectively
- Schedule both internal and external work(s) maximising planned down time and reducing unplanned downtime
- Develop clear accountability for maintenance material spend combined with a strategy to manage expenditure
- Manage systems and equipment data storage and maintain high levels of standards and accuracy
- Identify and deploy the technical skill sets, resource levels and systems to deliver projects, including the engagement of external resources as required
- Set department objectives/KPIs and review and assess ongoing performance of direct reports
- Prepare the annual Maintenance budget and forecasts
- Work as part of the Management team to share ideas and improve operation
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders to ensure optimal performance
- Support, comply and ensure complicity with Health & Safety regulations, Quality and Environmental standards, and all other Company policies and procedures
Relevant Mechanical qualification
Minimum 6 years experience at a management level within the Heavy Engineering / Mining / Construction Industry
Excellent leadership and management skills
Excellent interpersonal skills
Excellent Technical and fault finding capabilities, ability to support remotely
Focused and target driven with a positive, can-do attitude Skills and Attributes
Excellent planning and organizational skills
Travelling essential
Desired Skills:
- Maintenance Management
- Mechanical
- Electrical
- heavy earthmoving machinery
- Project Planning