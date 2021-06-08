Engineering Manager

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will be responsible for all safety requirements within his/her area of responsibility.

Ensure compliance with Mine Health and Safety Act

Managing equipment availabilities against set targets & Key performance indicators

Managing life cycle and operational cost of equipment and maintenance strategies

Cost & budget control

Requirements: Qualification and Skill-

Degree or NDip Mechanical or Electrical Engineering-

Government certificate of competence (GCC), Electrical or Mechanical Engineering-

Min 10 years experience

Management and technical skills

Desired Skills:

Engineering Processes

Engineering Project Management

Operational Engineering

Engineering Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position