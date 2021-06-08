Engineering Manager

Jun 8, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for all safety requirements within his/her area of responsibility.
  • Ensure compliance with Mine Health and Safety Act
  • Managing equipment availabilities against set targets & Key performance indicators
  • Managing life cycle and operational cost of equipment and maintenance strategies
  • Cost & budget control

Requirements: Qualification and Skill-

Degree or NDip Mechanical or Electrical Engineering-
Government certificate of competence (GCC), Electrical or Mechanical Engineering-
Min 10 years experience
Management and technical skills

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering Processes
  • Engineering Project Management
  • Operational Engineering
  • Engineering Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

