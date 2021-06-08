Engineering Manager

Responsibilities:
- The successful candidate will be responsible for all safety requirements within his/her area of responsibility.
- Ensure compliance with Mine Health and Safety Act
- Managing equipment availabilities against set targets & Key performance indicators
- Managing life cycle and operational cost of equipment and maintenance strategies
- Cost & budget control
Requirements: Qualification and Skill-
Degree or NDip Mechanical or Electrical Engineering-
Government certificate of competence (GCC), Electrical or Mechanical Engineering-
Min 10 years experience
Management and technical skills
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Processes
- Engineering Project Management
- Operational Engineering
- Engineering Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree