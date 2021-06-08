Factory / Packhouse Manager at Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited

Two-a-Day Group (Pty) Limited, situated in Grabouw, is actively involved in the packaging and cold storage of deciduous fruit and supplies internationally as well as locally. We are an employer that promotes equal opportunities and currently have the following opportunity available:

FACTORY/PACKHOUSE MANAGER

The key performance areas, performed within a team context, include:

Daily production planning;

Taking responsibility for the total production process within the facility;

Ensuring that production goals are achieved;

Managing resources to ensure optimal utilization of staff, machinery, equipment and packing material;

Ensuring effective maintenance of existing HACCP/BRC standards, quality control as well as occupational health and safety;

Accurately updating production administration and records;

Any other legitimate activity required by the department.

Applicants should meet the following requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Engineering, Agriculture or Production/Operations Management

3 years relevant experience in a production environment and familiar with all aspects of a production process;

Minimum 3 years managerial experience in a similar role or in a production/operations management environment and familiar with all aspects of a production process;

Demonstrate strong leadership and team-building abilities on a daily basis

Leadership ability to grow and develop a team of Line Managers and Supervisors

Willingness to take full responsibility for teams working day and night shifts;

Excellent Computer Skills

Previous experience in the packaging and cold storage of apples and pears will serve as a strong recommendation

Knowledge and understanding of fruit quality standards, customer specifications and packing machinery.

Written applications must be handed in at the HR Department or emailed to [Email Address Removed] on or before Friday, 18 June 2021.

If you do not receive any response within 30 days after the closing date above, you can accept that your application was unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

13th Cheque

Incentive Bonus

