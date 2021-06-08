FINANCE FIRST LINE MANAGER at Woolworths Supply Chain

MAIN PURPOSE

To provide the business area with timeous, valid, accurate and complete operational and financial information in support of supply chain excellence.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure the delivery of all Transport scorecards as per the strategy using INVOCOM methodology

Provide input and execute Transport’s 1 year operating plan, budget & scorecard with continuous improvement in mind

Accurate and timeous preparation and distribution of reports, as required by the Transport Business unit and in line with operational excellence

Reporting of weekly/monthly Transport flash reports

Assist the management team to compile and manage Transport budgets

Compile the monthly forecast for the Transport Business unit

Accurate and timeous reconciliation of all Transport cost

Implement Financial controls

The management of Transport external supplier and backhaul invoicing

The management of the Transport age analysis

Build relationships with external & internal stakeholders through appropriate leadership

Communication of and adherence to company policies & procedures

Fit into the contingency plan of Transport with special reference to being the contingency for the Local Transport or Trunking FLM

KEY COMPETENCIES

Systems, processes & Technical competencies

Knowledge & process understanding of logistics & related distribution processes

Must have advanced excel skills and is able to capture information and produce reports

Understanding of process compliance.

Finance and or Business

Ability to scrutinise written financial documentation, identify mistakes and problem areas and recommend and implement solutions

An understanding of the revenue versus cost relationship and ability to translate this into a flexible budget

Ability to analyse and interpret financial and performance indicators at a detailed level.

Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the business measures and targets relating to own role

An ability to manage financial reconciliations

Knowledge of relevant legislation

Numerate and analytical

Health & Safety

Have an understanding of relevant legislation

Customer & Environment

Ability to quickly develop a knowledge and understanding of the suppliers’, customer and service provider business and demonstrates a passion for customer delivery

Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customers

Customer Service mindset

People

Have an understanding of relevant legislation

Knowledge of Performance Management Systems

Knowledge of Employee Relations procedures

Self

Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail

Able to work flexible hours in line with the business requirements

OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS

What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?

Grade 12 with a Diploma / Degree in Cost Management Accounting or a relevant Finance qualification is required

Relevant Management OR Supervisory training is preferable

Quality assurance background will be advantageous e.g. exposure to Six sigma

What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?

More than 2 years relevant Finance & Admin working experience

Experience in a managerial and OR supervisory function

Computer literacy at an advanced level, especially Excel

Knowledge of Oracle will be advantageous

Experience in Retail /FMCG environment will be advantageous

The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job advert and specification. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”

CLOSING DATE: 17 JUNE 2021

