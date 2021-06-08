FINANCE FIRST LINE MANAGER at Woolworths Supply Chain

MAIN PURPOSE
To provide the business area with timeous, valid, accurate and complete operational and financial information in support of supply chain excellence.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Ensure the delivery of all Transport scorecards as per the strategy using INVOCOM methodology
- Provide input and execute Transport’s 1 year operating plan, budget & scorecard with continuous improvement in mind
- Accurate and timeous preparation and distribution of reports, as required by the Transport Business unit and in line with operational excellence
- Reporting of weekly/monthly Transport flash reports
- Assist the management team to compile and manage Transport budgets
- Compile the monthly forecast for the Transport Business unit
- Accurate and timeous reconciliation of all Transport cost
- Implement Financial controls
- The management of Transport external supplier and backhaul invoicing
- The management of the Transport age analysis
- Build relationships with external & internal stakeholders through appropriate leadership
- Communication of and adherence to company policies & procedures
- Fit into the contingency plan of Transport with special reference to being the contingency for the Local Transport or Trunking FLM
KEY COMPETENCIES
Systems, processes & Technical competencies
- Knowledge & process understanding of logistics & related distribution processes
- Must have advanced excel skills and is able to capture information and produce reports
- Understanding of process compliance.
Finance and or Business
- Ability to scrutinise written financial documentation, identify mistakes and problem areas and recommend and implement solutions
- An understanding of the revenue versus cost relationship and ability to translate this into a flexible budget
- Ability to analyse and interpret financial and performance indicators at a detailed level.
- Demonstrates a thorough understanding of the business measures and targets relating to own role
- An ability to manage financial reconciliations
- Knowledge of relevant legislation
- Numerate and analytical
Health & Safety
- Have an understanding of relevant legislation
Customer & Environment
- Ability to quickly develop a knowledge and understanding of the suppliers’, customer and service provider business and demonstrates a passion for customer delivery
- Demonstrates an understanding of the impact of own role on service delivery to internal and external customers
- Customer Service mindset
People
- Have an understanding of relevant legislation
- Knowledge of Performance Management Systems
- Knowledge of Employee Relations procedures
Self
- Ability to work under pressure whilst maintaining attention to detail
- Able to work flexible hours in line with the business requirements
OTHER JOB REQUIREMENTS
What theoretical knowledge (e.g. degree / diploma) does the job require?
- Grade 12 with a Diploma / Degree in Cost Management Accounting or a relevant Finance qualification is required
- Relevant Management OR Supervisory training is preferable
- Quality assurance background will be advantageous e.g. exposure to Six sigma
What experience (e.g. previous exposure) does the job require?
- More than 2 years relevant Finance & Admin working experience
- Experience in a managerial and OR supervisory function
- Computer literacy at an advanced level, especially Excel
- Knowledge of Oracle will be advantageous
- Experience in Retail /FMCG environment will be advantageous
The deliverables are not limited to the accountabilities specified in the job advert and specification. These key accountabilities highlight the focus areas of the job. Specific and/or additional deliverables can be requested by management. The key responsibilities and accountabilities may change from time to time in response to changes in business strategy, operational requirements and shift rotation.
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions”
Note: If you have not had a response within 6 weeks of the closing date of this ad, your application has been deemed unsuccessful.
CLOSING DATE: 17 JUNE 2021
