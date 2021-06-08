Financial Operations Manager

A leading Automotive Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Financial Manager that will also be involved in the operations side of the business. The successful candidate will be a CA with 5+ years’ experience in a Financial Manager role and preferably from the Motor or Manufacturing Industry.

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:

In this role, you will be building relationships with key stakeholders, work closely with operations to secure alignment on account planning activities.

Responsible for all aspects of financial management, ensuring compliance with internal policies and procedures. Will also oversee the day to day work of the finance department.

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

BCom Accounting degree – non-negotiable;

Chartered Accountant (CA)

Advanced Excel ability is vital – non-negotiable;

CIMA qualification would be beneficial;

Minimum 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience;

Motor industry experience would be beneficial, however manufacturing and construction industry would be considered;

Demonstrated experience designing and developing financial, cost and performance management reports;

MAIN JOB FUNCTIONS:

All financial reporting, policies and procedures, while driving reporting excellence

Getting involved in daily operations of the business

Provision of support to functional leaders with respect to financial reporting

Development and continued integration of financial systems

Project budgeting, forecasting and cash flow forecasting

Business analysis including monitoring

Team leadership and training of local staff

Desired Skills:

Bcom

Finance

cash flow

financial manager

financial operations manager

CA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position