financial operations manager

A leading Automotive Company in Johannesburg is looking for a Financial Manager that will also be involved in the operations side of the business. The successful candidate will be a CA with 5+ years’ experience in a Financial Manager role and preferably from the Motor or Manufacturing Industry.
MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB:
In this role, you will be building relationships with key stakeholders, work closely with operations to secure alignment on account planning activities.
Responsible for all aspects of financial management, ensuring compliance with internal policies and procedures. Will also oversee the day to day work of the finance department.
EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- BCom Accounting degree – non-negotiable;
- Chartered Accountant (CA)
- Advanced Excel ability is vital – non-negotiable;
- CIMA qualification would be beneficial;
- Minimum 5 – 8 years’ relevant experience;
Motor industry experience would be beneficial, however manufacturing and construction industry would be considered;
Demonstrated experience designing and developing financial, cost and performance management reports;
MAIN JOB FUNCTIONS:
- All financial reporting, policies and procedures, while driving reporting excellence
- Getting involved in daily operations of the business
- Provision of support to functional leaders with respect to financial reporting
- Development and continued integration of financial systems
- Project budgeting, forecasting and cash flow forecasting
- Business analysis including monitoring
- Team leadership and training of local staff
