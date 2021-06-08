Front-end Developer

We are looking for a Front-end Developer to join our Johannesburg team (someone who can work remotely will also be fine). We are looking for someone with strong Angular 4+ and UI/UX Design experience. If you are open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved in an exciting project, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Location: Johannesburg (or remote)

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: strong intermediate Senior

Initial contract position

Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills

LESS and SASS experience

Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery

NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams

Basic Photoshop experience

Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN

Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them

Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment

Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS is a bonus!

Learn more/Apply for this position