Front-end Developer

Jun 8, 2021

We are looking for a Front-end Developer to join our Johannesburg team (someone who can work remotely will also be fine). We are looking for someone with strong Angular 4+ and UI/UX Design experience. If you are open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved in an exciting project, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Location: Johannesburg (or remote)

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: strong intermediate Senior

Initial contract position

  • Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
  • LESS and SASS experience
  • Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
  • NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
  • Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
  • Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams
  • Basic Photoshop experience
  • Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
  • Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN
  • Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them
  • Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment
  • Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS is a bonus!

Learn more/Apply for this position