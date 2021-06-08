We are looking for a Front-end Developer to join our Johannesburg team (someone who can work remotely will also be fine). We are looking for someone with strong Angular 4+ and UI/UX Design experience. If you are open to a new opportunity and would like to get involved in an exciting project, please get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Location: Johannesburg (or remote)
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: strong intermediate Senior
Initial contract position
- Strong HTML5, CSS3 skills
- LESS and SASS experience
- Angular 4+ (a must), JavaScript and jQuery
- NPM component packaging & NgRX for state management
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
- Experience in taking handover from Sketch and InVision from design teams
- Basic Photoshop experience
- Understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.
- Code versioning tools, such as Git / Mercurial / SVN
- Good understanding of SEO principles and ensuring that applications will adhere to them
- Comfortable working within a SCRUM Agile environment
- Understanding and knowledge of other JavaScript libraries and frameworks, such as KnockoutJS, BackboneJS, ReactJS, DurandalJS is a bonus!