Frontend Engineer
Our client is expanding it’s network in South Africa and looking for Frontend Engineers to join their highly experienced team.
They are looking for candidates who are:
- Very experienced with JavaScript development
- Comfortable with technologies such as Angular, React and Redux
- Confident with TDD, pairing, experience with agile and lean best practices
- Experience working cross functionally with consulting / stakeholder management
A great opportunity to work with experienced Engineers who are passionate about best practices and can confidently work with clients to help not only deliver the work required, but help the client improve their approach and add long lasting value to the function you’re engaged with.
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Angular
- React
- Redux
- Front-end