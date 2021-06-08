Frontend Engineer

Our client is expanding it’s network in South Africa and looking for Frontend Engineers to join their highly experienced team.

They are looking for candidates who are:

Very experienced with JavaScript development

Comfortable with technologies such as Angular, React and Redux

Confident with TDD, pairing, experience with agile and lean best practices

Experience working cross functionally with consulting / stakeholder management

A great opportunity to work with experienced Engineers who are passionate about best practices and can confidently work with clients to help not only deliver the work required, but help the client improve their approach and add long lasting value to the function you’re engaged with.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Angular

React

Redux

Front-end

