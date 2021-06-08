Head of Commercial Excellence at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the pharmaceutical industry is looking to employ a Head of Commercial Exellence within their business.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational health care organisation with it’s global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe responsibilities will include the following:

Partner with commercial leaders to establish KPIs/OKRs and respective management systems.

Drive key business insights through the design of dashboards to track sales force effectiveness, program performance and ensure the adoption of sales automation tools (e.g. sales [URL Removed] dashboards that strengthen sales process governance, and aid managers in decision-making.

Provide analysis and controls through commercial excellence reporting and analytics (e.g. funnel management), opportunity forecasting, and sales performance measures.

Initiate and lead ComEx initiatives, building the necessary consensus and driving the adoption of best practices, capabilities and tools

Act as a strategic leader to the Leadership Team on key business issues and business development opportunities by partnerships with commercial leaders, Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

Identify opportunities to improve capabilities across the commercial organisation. Liaise with Sales, Marketing and HR in creating development pathways, time-lines, and measurement systems.

Ensure disciplined implementation and execution of commercial strategies, establishment of commercial manage

Regular field engagement and progress measurement by attending business reviews, field visits, leadership meetings and planning sessions.

Establish high-level, significant relationships with potential clients, partners, key decision-makers, and industry leaders to promote the organisations products and services.

Partner with the commercial leaders in driving sales execution competencies and build a high-performance commercial organisation in the region.

Leverage key learning, good practices and resources within the region for business development initiatives.

Support cross-collaborations within the organisation to maximise business growth, with focus on patient and customer needs.

ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:

NQF 7/8 in relevant field (Business Management, Marketing, Finance or similar)

5-8 year’s experience in field

2-5 years management experience

Must have health care/pharmaceutical experience

Must have project management experience

Must have knowledge of:

Business Orientation (product & industry, markets, customers, SOPs)

SA and African country health care laws & regulations pertaining to function

CRM processes and tools

This is strictly a AA South African role (non-negotiable)

Job OfferMarket related offer.

