Head of Commercial Excellence at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Client DetailsOur client is a multinational health care organisation with it's global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe responsibilities will include the following:
- Partner with commercial leaders to establish KPIs/OKRs and respective management systems.
- Drive key business insights through the design of dashboards to track sales force effectiveness, program performance and ensure the adoption of sales automation tools (e.g. sales [URL Removed] dashboards that strengthen sales process governance, and aid managers in decision-making.
- Provide analysis and controls through commercial excellence reporting and analytics (e.g. funnel management), opportunity forecasting, and sales performance measures.
- Initiate and lead ComEx initiatives, building the necessary consensus and driving the adoption of best practices, capabilities and tools
- Act as a strategic leader to the Leadership Team on key business issues and business development opportunities by partnerships with commercial leaders, Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.
- Identify opportunities to improve capabilities across the commercial organisation. Liaise with Sales, Marketing and HR in creating development pathways, time-lines, and measurement systems.
- Ensure disciplined implementation and execution of commercial strategies, establishment of commercial manage
- Regular field engagement and progress measurement by attending business reviews, field visits, leadership meetings and planning sessions.
- Establish high-level, significant relationships with potential clients, partners, key decision-makers, and industry leaders to promote the organisations products and services.
- Partner with the commercial leaders in driving sales execution competencies and build a high-performance commercial organisation in the region.
- Leverage key learning, good practices and resources within the region for business development initiatives.
Support cross-collaborations within the organisation to maximise business growth, with focus on patient and customer needs.
ProfileThe incumbent must have the following:
- NQF 7/8 in relevant field (Business Management, Marketing, Finance or similar)
- 5-8 year’s experience in field
- 2-5 years management experience
- Must have health care/pharmaceutical experience
- Must have project management experience
Must have knowledge of:
- Business Orientation (product & industry, markets, customers, SOPs)
- SA and African country health care laws & regulations pertaining to function
- CRM processes and tools
- This is strictly a AA South African role (non-negotiable)
