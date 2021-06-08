Head of Marketing at Michael Page South Africa Limited

Our client within the Pharmaceutical industry is looking to hire a Head of Marketing for their South African organisation. It will report directly to the Country Manager.Client DetailsOur client is a multinational health care business, largest in its industry with its global head office in Europe.DescriptionThe role will be responsible for the following:

To contribute to the organizational strategic plan by understanding the organizational vision, identifying, developing, and drafting the key strategic inputs, and providing these inputs to the organizational strategic plan annually

To develop the Marketing term strategy by undertaking research and drafting the strategy, aligning with the overall long-term organizational strategy and vision, identifying priorities, and defining business focus annually

To report on performance by tracking department performance against targets, identifying progress and areas of concern, identifying and implementing improvement measures, drafting reports, and submitting quarterly and as required

To manage marketing management by overseeing market research, reviewing and approving marketing plans, product life cycle strategies, pricing strategies, and product demand forecasts, monitoring progress, identifying areas for improvement or new opportunities, and managing the implementation of actions monthly and as required

To lead the knowledge and communication sharing process for the department with other product teams and other relevant stakeholders by developing inputs, preparing communications, and participating in discussion forums as required

To develop the integrated brand plan and operational plans by identifying key projects, activities, and inputs, setting targets, managing the franchise inputs, and compiling the overall integrated brand plans and operational plans annually

To promote diagnostics solutions in the identified markets by identifying key decision-makers, platforms and forums, creating a stakeholder engagement strategy, coordinating relationship management across the Diagnostics SA team, preparing and promoting solutions in line with market needs, and engaging with and building relationships monthly and as required to approve marketing materials by reviewing and approving campaigns, design, and production monthly and as required to manage brand awareness by developing and implementing brand measurement tools, tracking brand awareness levels, identifying opportunities for improvements and implementing corrective action as required

To manage customer experience and satisfaction by developing monitoring mechanisms, managing the implementation of the monitoring tools, analysing and interpreting results, identifying areas for improvement, and developing improvement strategies as required

To contribute to market and product learning’s by participating in global working groups, preparing inputs, receiving feedback, integrating lessons into marketing strategies and plans, and monitoring impact as required

To develop the department budget by identifying activities and costs, preparing the budget, and submitting it annually and as required

To manage expenditure by tracking spend against budget allocations, approving expenditure, address any budget variances and provide feedback monthly and as required

To participate in Board and Sub-Committees by preparing reports, presenting reports, answering queries, and implementing decisions as required

To manage the development and implementation of policies and procedures by reviewing policies, identifying policy gaps, drafting policies, and managing the implementation of policies annually and as required

To monitor compliance with policies and procedures, identify areas of non-compliance, address non-compliance, and track improvements as required

To monitor legislative and regulatory changes by reviewing the landscape, identifying changes, analyzing and interpreting the impact of the changes, integrating the changes into the policies and procedures, and communicating these changes as required.

ProfileThe incumbent will have the following:

Bachelors degree non-negotiable

10 years in marketing management pharmaceutical/health care experience

Diagnostics, health care, scientific industry exposure

8 years of management experience

2 years executive management experience

2 years strategic management experience

Pharmaceutical industry including regulations and product knowledge

Commercial business management

Must have extensive commercial exposure

Only open to AA candidates strictly – this is non-negotiable

Job OfferAttractive Salary on Offer

About The Employer:

Agency

Learn more/Apply for this position