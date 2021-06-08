Head of UX Design at Salt

My client is looking for a Head of User Experience to lead their design practice. You’ll mentor and grow a talented team of UX and UI designers, oversee user experience across all our digital products, and champion design thinking throughout the organisation. In doing so, you’ll have the opportunity to fundamentally change how millions of customers shop not only online but how technology creates real-world shopping experiences that consistently delight customers and drive revenue growth. Working closely with Head of Product Management to help them refill this position. It’s not a huge team, including this person and one more UX specialist they are looking for it will be a team of 6. The role requires you to be a leader to the team to help fulfil all internal requests from all tribes under the Product umbrella but to also help maintain and envision a Customer Centric approach through Experience Design. Role Purpose The Head of User Experience (UX) Design is accountable for the UX strategy formulation and facilitation to incorporate inputs and an ethos of strategic co-creation with Product Managers across omni channels. Drive operational excellence or comprehensive business solutions including strategies, frameworks, journeys, processes and other inputs required to coordinate and align cross functional collaboration of the UX design. Qualifications and experience

Degree in IT, Business or equivalent – (essential).

Post Graduate Degree IT, Business or equivalent – (preferred).

+7 years in a UX / UI design or equivalent role, leading Group UX / UI omni-channel delivery, frameworks, policies, procedures and guidelines. Extensive exposure to thinking strategically about the impact of short term decisions in the longer term, and directing product design teams, UX research outcomes and partners closely with designers to build superb outcomes – (essential).

Demonstrable knowledge of design practices within the FMCG, retail sector, understanding of the UX / UI opportunities and challenges within a Group, multi-brand orientated retail environment – (essential).

So much scope, such a great team and a great position.

