HR Officer at Twinsaver

Are you passionate about making a difference and able to take ownership of your role in an output focused environment? Then this role is for you! We are looking for an assertive, resilient candidate with experience across the HR function. This role works closely with the HR Director, with direct exposure to the group strategy. This is an excellent role to broaden your skills and build confidence in the HR field. The ideal candidate will be focused, hard-working, driven, able to build strong relationships, work collaboratively and is focused on continuous improvement. We are a dynamic team, with a high regard to service delivery to the rest of the business. This role will stretch you, but it will be an excellent growth opportunity.

MAIN PURPOSE:

Providing advisory and comprehensive HR services on all aspects of people management i.e. recruitment and selection, disciplinary processes, employee relations, learning and development, performance management, talent management, employee wellbeing, interpretation and implementation of policies and procedures, culture change and general HR administration.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Actively involved in the recruitment process by preparing Recruitment Authorization documentation, job descriptions and advertisements. Advertise for vacant roles and be the first point of contact for managers and candidates. Manage logistics around interviews, offers and on-boarding.

Provide advice, guidance and support to employees and line managers on a broad range of people related matters including the interpretation of policies and procedures, the recruitment process, the performance management process and internal and external training programs. Assist with employee relations and collaboration in teams.

Initiate disciplinary enquiries and assist Managers with the process

Preparation of CCMA documentation and representing the company at the CCMA and NBC as and when required

Coordinating Employment Equity and Skills Development Meeting

Submission of EEA2 and EEA4 reports for all legal entities

Coordinating Union and Management meetings when required

Providing advice and guidance on Industrial relations and related issues inclusive of any misconduct, incapacity, grievances, disciplinary action and performance counselling.

Performing administrative duties related to training and development

Coordinate engagements, on-boarding and terminations of employees

Standardization and update of HR policies

Providing accurate HR management information and guidance to the business

Ensuring continuous compliance to legislation, policies and procedures within the business

Support implementation of best practices for HR, payroll and Learning and Development

Providing input in the formulation and implementation of HR strategy

General Administration typing, scanning, filing etc.

Actively drive and take ownership of HR Projects when needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Educational Qualification

A degree or National Diploma in Human Resources Management

Knowledge and Experience:

Have at least 4 years’ Human Resources Generalist experience in an FMCG environment. Or 4 years HR experience as an HR Officer, Business Partner or HR Manager in a small company with a wide HR scope.

Learning and Development experience would be advantageous

Solid industrial relations experience at a Head Office level.

Good experience with unions

Solid knowledge and understanding of relevant legislation and regulations including the Labour Relations Act (LRA), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Employment Equity Act (EEA) and Skills Development and Levies Act (SDA, SDLA)

Computer literacy and advanced competency in using MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint and MS Teams

A good command of the English Language is essential, both verbal and written

Personal Attributes/Qualities:

Results driven and action orientated

Good communication skills, professional and customer orientated

Assertive

Demonstrated attention to detail, accuracy and ability to maintain confidentiality

Be a team player and passionate about your work

Have good problem solving, decision making and analytical thinking skills

Logic approach to work

Report Writing skills

Planning and Organizing skills

Be a confident, self-motivated professional who uses own initiative

Resilient

Desired Skills:

HR Officer

HR

Human Resources

Industrial Relations

LRA

BCEA

EEA

SDA

SDLA

Unions

HR Processes

FMCG

MS Office

Learn more/Apply for this position