I.T Systems Administrator at Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.
As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!
Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!
Jnr Systems Administrator
The purpose of this role is to assist with ERP system administration, support and relevant reporting.
Qualifications
- BBusSc Information Systems/ BComm Information Systems and Computer Science or similar
Requirements:
- 1 – 2 Years’ experience
- Understanding of IT, specifically software and database
- Knowledge of SQL, MySQL
- Experience with management information reporting tools advantageous (QlikView and Qlik Sense)
- Experience with software applications
Key Responsibilities:
- Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly
- Load new users onto ERP
- Provide additional access as and when required
- Oversee user testing and issues
- Coordinate with technical teams and users
- Provide systems support relating to technical issues
- Investigate and troubleshoot issues based on user feedback
- Escalate calls logged to our system where necessary and ensure it is actioned timeously and resolved
- Generate management reports
- Manage reporting tool
- BI reporting
We will only review applications that are based in the CPT area, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.
If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Computer Skills
- compile and analyse reports
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- knowledge of SQL
- knowledge of MySQL
- experience with software applications
- understanding of software and databases
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year FMCG
- 1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma