I.T Systems Administrator at Freddy Hirsch Group

Our family business has been trading in spice since 1956, which means a lot of spice has passed through our experienced hands.

As we continue to keep our No. 1 spot in the spice industry, we know that the core values of service excellence, quality products and technical innovation set up by the founding generation are safe and secure in the hands of our second generation, who are already successfully flying the family flag. A third generation is waiting in the wings to take us to 2056 and beyond!

Join Freddy Hirsch as we drive the science beyond the techology of what we do best!

Jnr Systems Administrator

The purpose of this role is to assist with ERP system administration, support and relevant reporting.

Qualifications

BBusSc Information Systems/ BComm Information Systems and Computer Science or similar

Requirements:

1 – 2 Years’ experience

Understanding of IT, specifically software and database

Knowledge of SQL, MySQL

Experience with management information reporting tools advantageous (QlikView and Qlik Sense)

Experience with software applications

Key Responsibilities:

Continuously monitor the operational systems and equipment to ensure that they are stable and working correctly

Load new users onto ERP

Provide additional access as and when required

Oversee user testing and issues

Coordinate with technical teams and users

Provide systems support relating to technical issues

Investigate and troubleshoot issues based on user feedback

Escalate calls logged to our system where necessary and ensure it is actioned timeously and resolved

Generate management reports

Manage reporting tool

BI reporting

We will only review applications that are based in the CPT area, a South African Citizen and that meet the criteria.

If you have not heard back from our HR department within 2 weeks of your submission, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Advanced Computer Skills

compile and analyse reports

Analytical And Problem Solving

knowledge of SQL

knowledge of MySQL

experience with software applications

understanding of software and databases

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year FMCG

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position