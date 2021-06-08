Incubation – Commercial Support Analyst

The commercial support activities include:

The business concept: Research and document the full extent of the solution, the associated products and value proposition to customers. Research and document the market landscape, applicable market segments and the competitive environment.

The customer value proposition: Design, refine and document the customer value proposition that aligns with the market segment. Engaging with prospective customers in order to collaboratively design the product/solution using a customer-led design thinking approach. Obtaining full customer endorsement for the solution.

The prototype: Provide commercial support to guide the technical outputs to ensure that the technical solution aligns to customer needs and specifications.

The strategy: Conducting relevant market research to inform the solution development and market potential. Investigating global best practices, case examples and benchmarks to bring in the latest cutting-edge innovations and capabilities to build world-class solutions. In conjunction with the commercial leads, developing a clear vision for the business and a compelling strategy for taking the product to market and scaling it up over the first few years of operation. The strategy will have clear recommendations for the strategic approach for the venture build, buy or partner, identifying potential targets or partners for commercialising the venture. The strategy will also outline the proposed operating model and synergies within the Vodacom ecosystem, including clear recommendations on the structure and execution framework.

Stakeholder engagement: Engaging with experts and industry insiders to enrich our understanding of the market, operating context and potential for the product/solution. Engaging with external stakeholders that need to be part of the solution e.g., regulators, partners, suppliers, etc. engaging with internal stakeholders and collaborators within the company to support the successful delivery of the project e.g., Sales, IT, Network Technology, Finance, Legal, Strategy, Marketing etc.

The business case: Developing an end-to-end, bankable financial business case for the prospective business. The business case will cover market size and revenue projections, cost profile, resource requirements, investment ask and return on investment over 3-5 years of operation.

Core competencies, knowledge and experience:

At least 5 years commercial analysis experience

Proven ability to research and document business opportunities

Telecomms Industry knowledge

Proven Financial Analysis/Forecasting skills

Capital and Project Budgeting experience

Understanding of Project Management/Development methodologies

Understanding of Agile methodologies

Business and Market Planning experience

Customer Communication and Negotiation

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Bachelors degree in commercial or engineering disciplines or equivalent degree is a requirement

MBA or another post-graduate qualification is advantageous

