Industrial Designer

A well know Plastics Manufacturing Company requires the above to facilitate the development of New Products for sustainable growth identified by the Business Development Manager.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- Tertiary qualification in Industrial Design N. Dip. or B.Tech.
- Proven track record in concept generation and product development, with a comprehensive Design portfolio, as well as previous experience in related positions is essential.
- Pervious experience working with in either FMCG or Plastics Packaging is preferred.
- Must have good computer literacy skills in MS. Office, Excel, and Power Point is essential.
- Must have applied knowledge of the latest Digital Design Tools, particularly SolidWorks Suite or SolidWorks Visualize or Autodesk Sketchbook Pro. or Adobe Creative Suite, including Dimension and After-Effects.
- Good timekeeping skills with the ability to work independently is essential.
- A valid Drivers licence is essential.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Facilitating the development of a pipeline on New Products for short and medium-term sustainable growth, as identified by the Business Development Manager.
- Active and dynamic growth of the Companys Concept Design portfolio, concept generation time is within the allocated allowance.
- Ensure CAD Modelling is of the highest quality for progression to lead Designer for signoff.
- Ensuring Customer satisfaction and engagement is of a standard befitting of a Market-Leading Company.
- Managing and implementing timelines for key projects, to ensuring best possible customer satisfaction.
- Must be a creative and practical thinker aligned with the Design Centres New Goals and Objectives.
- Improve concept generation turnaround time through digital sketching and 3D CAD.
- Prepare Concepts and Designs within the context of DFM, with the foresight of the requirements of available production equipment and facilities, as well as material types and in-cycle behaviours.
- Prepare detailed concept drawings, renderings and animations to highlight Product Design features and functionality.
- Identify opportunities for the replacement of traditional packaging with plastic, and present these to the Business Development Manager for feasibility assessment.
- Identify and collaborate on cross-compatibly of the Companys General Trade products, highlight new combinations and new-cases to the Business Development Manager for Sales Team consideration.