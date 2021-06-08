Industrial Designer

A well know Plastics Manufacturing Company requires the above to facilitate the development of New Products for sustainable growth identified by the Business Development Manager.

Minimum requirements for the role:



Tertiary qualification in Industrial Design N. Dip. or B.Tech.

Proven track record in concept generation and product development, with a comprehensive Design portfolio, as well as previous experience in related positions is essential.

Pervious experience working with in either FMCG or Plastics Packaging is preferred.

Must have good computer literacy skills in MS. Office, Excel, and Power Point is essential.

Must have applied knowledge of the latest Digital Design Tools, particularly SolidWorks Suite or SolidWorks Visualize or Autodesk Sketchbook Pro. or Adobe Creative Suite, including Dimension and After-Effects.

Good timekeeping skills with the ability to work independently is essential.

A valid Drivers licence is essential.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Facilitating the development of a pipeline on New Products for short and medium-term sustainable growth, as identified by the Business Development Manager.

Active and dynamic growth of the Companys Concept Design portfolio, concept generation time is within the allocated allowance.

Ensure CAD Modelling is of the highest quality for progression to lead Designer for signoff.

Ensuring Customer satisfaction and engagement is of a standard befitting of a Market-Leading Company.

Managing and implementing timelines for key projects, to ensuring best possible customer satisfaction.

Must be a creative and practical thinker aligned with the Design Centres New Goals and Objectives.

Improve concept generation turnaround time through digital sketching and 3D CAD.

Prepare Concepts and Designs within the context of DFM, with the foresight of the requirements of available production equipment and facilities, as well as material types and in-cycle behaviours.

Prepare detailed concept drawings, renderings and animations to highlight Product Design features and functionality.

Identify opportunities for the replacement of traditional packaging with plastic, and present these to the Business Development Manager for feasibility assessment.

Identify and collaborate on cross-compatibly of the Companys General Trade products, highlight new combinations and new-cases to the Business Development Manager for Sales Team consideration.

