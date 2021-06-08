Integration Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for a Senior Salesforce Consultant to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.

If you are looking to build your experience in theSalesforce Development Industry, this role is for you! This role is fully remote.

The candidate will require senior skills within FullStack Development namely:

Salesforce API’s

IBM API Connect

Web Services

SOAP

REST

JSON

Experience with inbound/outbound integrations

Experience with event driven architecture.

Familiarity with Salesforce programming best practices.

For more information, Apply now!

Desired Skills:

API

IBM API

Salesforce

Salesforce API

Web Services

SOAP

Rest

JSON

Inbound

outbound

Architecture

Fullstack

Full stack

Integration Architecture

API management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position