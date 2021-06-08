Integration Developer at Sabenza IT

We are looking for a Senior Salesforce Consultant to join our client. They are one of the biggest names in the industry and service most Industries.
If you are looking to build your experience in theSalesforce Development Industry, this role is for you! This role is fully remote.
The candidate will require senior skills within FullStack Development namely:
- Salesforce API’s
- IBM API Connect
- Web Services
- SOAP
- REST
- JSON
- Experience with inbound/outbound integrations
- Experience with event driven architecture.
- Familiarity with Salesforce programming best practices.
For more information, Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- API
- IBM API
- Salesforce
- Salesforce API
- Web Services
- SOAP
- Rest
- JSON
- Inbound
- outbound
- Architecture
- Fullstack
- Full stack
- Integration Architecture
- API management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years