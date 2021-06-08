Intermediate Full Stack .Net Developer with React.JS – Cape Town – R800k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Growth, collaboration, innovation, and knowledge-sharing are just some of the ideals you will find in this team of experienced tech fanatics. Come and join a well-established investments business looking to take the industry even further than they already have.

The team is working on web applications that follow a microservices approach and the backend services are built on mainly of RESTful API’s using .NET Core and the front ends are written in ReactJS single page applications.

Send your application if you tick the following boxes:

3+ years’ experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java, or JavaScript.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes

The following would make your walk through the door even more legendary:

Microservices

Docker and Kubernetes

Message queueing technologies

Event driven architecture

Cloud (preferably AWS)

Educational Requirements:

Above-average academic achievement with a degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar

