An Intern (Dental) Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof
Main purpose of the job
- To provide support to the programmes of the Dental Amalgam Project and Research Unit
Location
- Parktown
Key performance areas
1. Research Support:
- Assist in proposal development
- Ensure study ethical clearance is obtained
- Adhere to Good Clinical Practice Standards
- Support the study staff/researchers in ensuring the appropriate monitoring and study registers, logs/tools are used and the data captured
- Address relevant concerns and misconceptions about the study and report to line managers
2. Data collection and analysis:
- Collect, manage and maintain quality data for research and operations purposes
- Development and use of qualitative data collection tools
- Conducting in-depth document reviews and focus group discussions
- Transcribing the interview data and analysis of qualitative data
- Use of STATA/SPSS to analyze quantitative data, and presentation of findings
3. Literature review:
- Navigating library databases
- Conducting literature search
- Presenting literature review
4. Administration:
- General administrative support to the staff
- Excellent organizational skills; attention to detail and a focus on quality and innovation
- Ensure effective time management
- Compile reports as required
- Organize training, meetings and seminars as required
- Preparation of meeting documents (Agenda etc.)
- Minute taking/ recording and distribution
- Printing, copying, scanning document reviews will be required from time to time
5. Capacity development and continuous training:
- Participate in all capacity development activities conducted in the unit
- Acquire a Good General Practice certificate
- Participate in all research training being conducted
- Be responsible for continuous self-development
Required minimum education and training
- An Honors Degree or equivalent in Health Sciences/Public Health/Information Science
- A Masters Degree will be an added advantage
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities
- Able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team
- Ability to communicate and follow instructions
- Communicate effectively with the Research team, management and participants
- Able to work with businesses, researchers and health facility staff
- Interested in pursuing a research career
- Willingness to learn
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.