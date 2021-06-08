Intern (Dental) Fixed Term Contract

An Intern (Dental) Fixed Term Contract vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

To provide support to the programmes of the Dental Amalgam Project and Research Unit

Location

Parktown

Key performance areas

1. Research Support:

Assist in proposal development

Ensure study ethical clearance is obtained

Adhere to Good Clinical Practice Standards

Support the study staff/researchers in ensuring the appropriate monitoring and study registers, logs/tools are used and the data captured

Address relevant concerns and misconceptions about the study and report to line managers

2. Data collection and analysis:

Collect, manage and maintain quality data for research and operations purposes

Development and use of qualitative data collection tools

Conducting in-depth document reviews and focus group discussions

Transcribing the interview data and analysis of qualitative data

Use of STATA/SPSS to analyze quantitative data, and presentation of findings

3. Literature review:

Navigating library databases

Conducting literature search

Presenting literature review

4. Administration:

General administrative support to the staff

Excellent organizational skills; attention to detail and a focus on quality and innovation

Ensure effective time management

Compile reports as required

Organize training, meetings and seminars as required

Preparation of meeting documents (Agenda etc.)

Minute taking/ recording and distribution

Printing, copying, scanning document reviews will be required from time to time

5. Capacity development and continuous training:

Participate in all capacity development activities conducted in the unit

Acquire a Good General Practice certificate

Participate in all research training being conducted

Be responsible for continuous self-development

Required minimum education and training

An Honors Degree or equivalent in Health Sciences/Public Health/Information Science

A Masters Degree will be an added advantage

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Able to work independently and work as part of a multidisciplinary team

Ability to communicate and follow instructions

Communicate effectively with the Research team, management and participants

Able to work with businesses, researchers and health facility staff

Interested in pursuing a research career

Willingness to learn

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 14 June 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

