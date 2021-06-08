Internal Audit Manager at BAIR Recruitment

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Ensure that the Internal Audit function and activities are executed in accordance with the Charter as well as the requirements of any specific acts and regulations applicable to the business or the function itself.

Assisting in the establishment and implementation of the overall Group Internal Audit strategy.

Evaluates and improves overall audit operations by leveraging technology and other tools.

Understands and applies external benchmarks for performance standards.

Develop internal standards and frameworks for audit work execution to further supplement current Institute of Internal Audit (IIA) standards as well as regulatory requirements.

Providing input into the annual planning process to develop a risk-based audit plan

Delivery of the annual internal audit annual plan as approved by the company

Audit engagement management, coordination, and optimisation of budgeted resources.

Team leadership, which includes staff management, performance reviews, training, development, and career planning.

Stakeholder management (internal and external)

Alignment with other assurance providers (e.g., external audit, risk management, compliance, etc.).

Regular reporting to the various Audit and Finance and Risk Committees that includes not only significant weaknesses in governance, risk management, and internal control but also administrative matters relating to Internal Audit and its operations.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE

Completed articles plus 8-10 years management experience in financial services (preferably General Insurance) or Internal Audit or Risk Management

Experience in leading internal and or external audit teams in a dynamic insurance or financial services environment

In-depth knowledge of audit methodologies

Data analytics capability

Strong leadership capabilities key to optimising the performance of a team and building credibility across the organisation

Knowledge of relevant corporate governance and risk management legislation, codes, and regulatory requirements that impact the Insurance Industry

Expert knowledge of internal audit principles and standards within South Africa and internationally

Understanding and knowledge of the financial services industry

Understanding and knowledge of Insurance business processes

QUALIFICATIONS

CA (SA) or CIA

Com / B. Tech

External audit articles

Must be able to travel locally (maximum 40%), willing to travel internationally if required.

SKILLS

Knowledge of legislation, regulations applicable to the financial industry (FAIS, STIA, New Insurance Act as well a supporting prudential and conduct governance standards)

Solid understanding of financial management/reporting processes and controls

Understanding of principles, policies, frameworks, methodologies, procedures, etc

Stakeholder management skills

Influencing and negotiation skills

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and networking skills across all levels

High-stress tolerance

Dealing with confidentiality

Report writing skills

Ability to ‘think-out-of-the-box’ and critical thinking

High initiative/self-starter/proactive and anticipate requirements

Professionalism, excellent judgment, use of discretion, and problem-solving abilities

Ability to work and make decisions independently

Computer literate (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint)

About The Employer:

The company is a market leader in the general insurance industry in Southern Africa, rapidly moving into a number of emerging markets, both in Africa and Asia.

