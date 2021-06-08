Internal sales Administrator – Diesel generators

Jun 8, 2021

MAIN PURPOSE
The main purpose of this position is toassist with internal sales, general sales administration and internal commercial support to the GENERATORS DEPARTMENT:

  • Internal Sales – (Diesel generator sets)
  • Account based clients and walk in Customers
  • Sales administration.
  • Internal technical support.
  • Product selection

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering will be an advantage.
  • 3 to 4 years sales experience relating to generator sets and associated products
  • Computer literacy, Windows, MS Word, & Excel (SYSPRO is an advantage).

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Understand diesel generator sets
  • Ability to assist clients with price, availability of stock and technical enquiries
  • Submit quotations, including cost calculations, data sheets and drawings to customers and follow up independently or in liaison with responsible representative.
  • Provide technical support to customers, Sales Engineers and other company branches.
  • Process Sales orders for both CODs and account customers via SYSPRO as per QMS STDs including: order confirmation back to clients, issuing of delivery notes and invoices.
  • Ensure deliveries are processed timeously
  • Monitor customers account status
  • Issue internal project handover instructions
  • Keep electronic quotation filing system up to date.
  • Orders / Quotations need to be done within 24hours
  • Customer focused

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Excellent communication skills on all levels (Face-to-Face, telephonic and written).
  • Attention to detail.
  • Ability to provide excellent customer service.
  • A keen sense of urgency and willingness to learn additional job-related skills.
  • Must have patience, tact, a cheerful disposition and enthusiasm as well as the willingness to handle difficult situations.
  • Ability to cope with high volumes of work.
  • Good numeracy abilities.

Desired Skills:

  • experience in DIESEL GENERATORS
  • internal sales
  • deadline driven

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Power Generation & Distribution

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • medical aid
  • provident fund

