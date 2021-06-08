Inventory Manager at Ntice Search

Our client a well-known retailer is looking for a highly talented Inventory Manager to join their team at their Distribution Centre in Cape Town.
- Reporting directly to the General Manager regarding the department’s performance, targets, measurables and short-falls
- Manage and ensure that Inventory is well organised and controlled to sufficiently support production and the goals of the business
- Implement improvement processes and maintain policies and procedures and systems to minimise costs and maximize working capital
- Ensuring all work areas are clean and tidy and safe for staff to work in (housekeeping)
- Manage and implement the Company Policies & Procedures within the Inventory department and ensure that they are strictly adhered to
- Manage stock takes, cycle counts, replenishments
- Ensure stock accuracy and pick able locations
- Control Pick fails & stock investigations
- Supervise stock movements
- Daily deal stock management
- Drive process improvement through data driven decisions
- Manage and implement inventory management strategies
- Optimize the customer experience by ensuring the right product quantities, in the right places, at the right time
- Perform audits of inventory management-related tools and systems ensuring settings are correct and optimized. Automate whenever possible
- Take ownership of all aspects of inventory reporting for the company: develop the inventory planning model, plan product transitions and inventory exposure
- Produce daily reports to ensure key critical areas of the inventory processes are controlled
- Effective leadership and direction for the operations team through involvement and communication to deliver on the relevant key business drivers
- Measure and manage staff through formal staff appraisals, development, coaching and disciplinary procedures
- Conform to all Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) standards and legislation as set out by the business and the OHS Act
- Drive continuous improvement measures within your department
Qualifications:
- Matric and relevant tertiary qualification in supply chain, warehousing, logistics etc
- Experience from within a busy retail or ecommerce warehousing environment
- A minimum of 5 years management experience across Logistics, Supply Chain, Warehousing or Distribution environment