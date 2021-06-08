Inventory Manager at Ntice Search

Our client a well-known retailer is looking for a highly talented Inventory Manager to join their team at their Distribution Centre in Cape Town.

Reporting directly to the General Manager regarding the department’s performance, targets, measurables and short-falls

Manage and ensure that Inventory is well organised and controlled to sufficiently support production and the goals of the business

Implement improvement processes and maintain policies and procedures and systems to minimise costs and maximize working capital

Ensuring all work areas are clean and tidy and safe for staff to work in (housekeeping)

Manage and implement the Company Policies & Procedures within the Inventory department and ensure that they are strictly adhered to

Manage stock takes, cycle counts, replenishments

Ensure stock accuracy and pick able locations

Control Pick fails & stock investigations

Supervise stock movements

Daily deal stock management

Drive process improvement through data driven decisions

Manage and implement inventory management strategies

Optimize the customer experience by ensuring the right product quantities, in the right places, at the right time

Perform audits of inventory management-related tools and systems ensuring settings are correct and optimized. Automate whenever possible

Take ownership of all aspects of inventory reporting for the company: develop the inventory planning model, plan product transitions and inventory exposure

Produce daily reports to ensure key critical areas of the inventory processes are controlled

Effective leadership and direction for the operations team through involvement and communication to deliver on the relevant key business drivers

Measure and manage staff through formal staff appraisals, development, coaching and disciplinary procedures

Conform to all Health, Safety and Environmental (HSE) standards and legislation as set out by the business and the OHS Act

Drive continuous improvement measures within your department

Qualifications:

Matric and relevant tertiary qualification in supply chain, warehousing, logistics etc

Experience from within a busy retail or ecommerce warehousing environment

A minimum of 5 years management experience across Logistics, Supply Chain, Warehousing or Distribution environment

