IT Operations Manager

Jun 8, 2021

IT Operations Manager based in Alrode.

Take overall responsibility of the service desk and call escalations.

  • Analyse and identify helpdesk trends and recommend and implement solutions to reduce common high call incidents.
  • Be the escalation point between the business, management and the service desk.
  • Manage procurement of end user desktop and peripheral needs, controlling costs and remaining aligned to group objectives.
  • Collect local business needs and present the needs to the IT steering committee (at hub, cluster, local level).
  • Ensure that all day to day operational activities are carried out in a timely and reliable way.
  • Reduce lead times and ensure ticket closure within SLA targets.
  • Manage, mentor and train level 1 support staff and IT procurement.
  • Manage area budget, application contracts, validate, track costs.
  • Develop, Measure and monitor department operational performance metrics, daily, monthly and weekly.
  • Report on these metrics as required.
  • Develop, implement and maintain application operational hand books and share with the helpdesk and infrastructure team.
  • Manage and implement local and zone projects as required.
  • Work with teams at affiliate, cluster and zone level.
  • Define scope, manage and implement zone projects / audit recommendations.
  • Test Disaster recovery and Backup recovery in collaboration with infrastructure team.

Requirements:

  • Relevant degree, and at least 5+ years of operations, project and service desk management experience with extensive experience on business management.
  • ITIL Certification is a must.
  • Good knowledge and/or experience on multiple technologies such as Microsoft, Network, Google, ERP, VMWare, Database
  • Excellent documentation and key experience on processes and service improvement. Experience delivering high customer satisfaction

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • IT service desk
  • helpdesk
  • IT service

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

