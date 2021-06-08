IT Operations Manager

IT Operations Manager based in Alrode.

Take overall responsibility of the service desk and call escalations.

Analyse and identify helpdesk trends and recommend and implement solutions to reduce common high call incidents.

Be the escalation point between the business, management and the service desk.

Manage procurement of end user desktop and peripheral needs, controlling costs and remaining aligned to group objectives.

Collect local business needs and present the needs to the IT steering committee (at hub, cluster, local level).

Ensure that all day to day operational activities are carried out in a timely and reliable way.

Reduce lead times and ensure ticket closure within SLA targets.

Manage, mentor and train level 1 support staff and IT procurement.

Manage area budget, application contracts, validate, track costs.

Develop, Measure and monitor department operational performance metrics, daily, monthly and weekly.

Report on these metrics as required.

Develop, implement and maintain application operational hand books and share with the helpdesk and infrastructure team.

Manage and implement local and zone projects as required.

Work with teams at affiliate, cluster and zone level.

Define scope, manage and implement zone projects / audit recommendations.

Test Disaster recovery and Backup recovery in collaboration with infrastructure team.

Requirements:

Relevant degree, and at least 5+ years of operations, project and service desk management experience with extensive experience on business management.

ITIL Certification is a must.

Good knowledge and/or experience on multiple technologies such as Microsoft, Network, Google, ERP, VMWare, Database

Excellent documentation and key experience on processes and service improvement. Experience delivering high customer satisfaction

If you have not had a response within two weeks please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

IT service desk

helpdesk

IT service

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position