IT Operations Manager based in Alrode.
Take overall responsibility of the service desk and call escalations.
- Analyse and identify helpdesk trends and recommend and implement solutions to reduce common high call incidents.
- Be the escalation point between the business, management and the service desk.
- Manage procurement of end user desktop and peripheral needs, controlling costs and remaining aligned to group objectives.
- Collect local business needs and present the needs to the IT steering committee (at hub, cluster, local level).
- Ensure that all day to day operational activities are carried out in a timely and reliable way.
- Reduce lead times and ensure ticket closure within SLA targets.
- Manage, mentor and train level 1 support staff and IT procurement.
- Manage area budget, application contracts, validate, track costs.
- Develop, Measure and monitor department operational performance metrics, daily, monthly and weekly.
- Report on these metrics as required.
- Develop, implement and maintain application operational hand books and share with the helpdesk and infrastructure team.
- Manage and implement local and zone projects as required.
- Work with teams at affiliate, cluster and zone level.
- Define scope, manage and implement zone projects / audit recommendations.
- Test Disaster recovery and Backup recovery in collaboration with infrastructure team.
Requirements:
- Relevant degree, and at least 5+ years of operations, project and service desk management experience with extensive experience on business management.
- ITIL Certification is a must.
- Good knowledge and/or experience on multiple technologies such as Microsoft, Network, Google, ERP, VMWare, Database
- Excellent documentation and key experience on processes and service improvement. Experience delivering high customer satisfaction
Desired Skills:
- IT service desk
- helpdesk
- IT service
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree