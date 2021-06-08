L2 Desktop Engineer with Audio Visual

Looking for Super Desktop Engineers to supply academia with world class Workstation Support, enabling business continuity, academics and the smooth running of all workstations, to provide
fast state of the art and efficient solutions to problems faced by users and their
computers and telephony.
The incumbent will be mainly responsible for administrative and technical duties as it
relates to the Health Skills Laboratories and the Oral and Dental Hospital of the
Faculty of Health Sciences.
2. JOB REQUIREMENTS
2.1 Qualifications
2.1.1 Minimum essential qualifications
Grade 12.
Completed courses in CNA, CNE, MCSE and appropriate PC/Network courses
Apple Mac training completed
2.1.2 Recommended qualifications:
An applicable 3-year degree/diploma in IT from an accredited South African University or
10 years’ experience in Desktop support specifically at a tertiary institution.
2.2 Work experience
2.2.1 Minimum essential experience:
4 years’ active experience in support of personal computers / workstations
2 years’ active experience in support of audio-visual (AV) equipment
2.2.2 Recommended work experience:
6 years’ active experience in the IT field, with four years specifically
workstation support experience.
2.3 Other requirements
2.3.1 Minimum essential requirements
Problem solving skills
Planning skills
Team work
Proficiency to communicate with senior academic staff
High level knowledge of desktop software, hardware and telephony
Ability to use TeamViewer
A working knowledge of AV
2.3.2 Recommended requirements
Working knowledge of IT infrastructure (servers, networks etc)
Working knowledge of Linux & MAC
