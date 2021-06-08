Legal Coordinator at Mancosa

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

LEGAL COORDINATOR

CORE PURPOSE

The core purpose of the job is to provide support and guidance to the Institution and its relevant stakeholders. The drafting, vetting and reviewing of all contracts, policies, letters and agreements as well as providing expert legal advice and opinions are required.

The Legal Coordinator is expected to contribute significantly to the organisational goals and objectives of MANCOSA based on the revision and review of MANCOSA policies and procedures, suggest plans for continuous improvement, keep abreast with the changing legislation pertinent to the Institution with ongoing research and development, as well as taking the relevant measures to actively grow the Legal & Policy Department.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMTED TO:

Taking ownership of cases/matters and effectively managing, recording and updating them.

Effectively develop and manage electronic systems and processes to ensure that all legal matters are effectively handled.

Supervise and mentor support staff, where applicable.

Legal Research undertake and manage legal research on new and current matters, update relevant stakeholders as required.

Assisting with and attending to CCMA hearings/staff matters, (where required).

Drafting, reviewing and negotiating commercial agreements and attending to vendor management.

Drafting, reviewing and updating Institutional policies, standard operating procedures and related documents.

Assist with Governance, Compliance, Risk and related corporate/commercial legal principles.

Attending to all correspondences, emails, telephone queries, etc.

Holistic management of legal matters.

Keeping an electronic record of all agreements and legal correspondence.

Able to assist with regional legal queries as well as queries from SADC research and compiling reports.

Preparing Agenda and Chairing of Meetings.

Attend to meetings and attend to queries from internal staff which relate to legal matters.

QUALIFICATIONS LLB Degree Admitted Attorney

EXPERIENCE Experience as a candidate attorney or relevant PQE in corporate and/or legal practice. Excellent legal and administrative skills;

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS Solid working knowledge of the Higher Education Environment and Corporate sector. Advanced understanding of the programmes at MANCOSA and its associated admission and selection criteria. Good understanding of the CHE rules and DHET requirements. Ability to make objective decisions Project and Applications management. Demonstrate a high level of personal integrity, confidentiality and ethics and maintain professional standards throughout the Organisation. Adhere to meeting deadlines and finalising all legal matters. Confident and articulate. Must be able to plan and work independently without supervision. Organisational, administrative and coordination skills. Communication skills, both verbal and written proficiency in the English language. Deadline-driven and results driven. Computer literacy, Advanced PC literacy on all MS Word applications (including Windows, PowerPoint, Outlook and Excel); Electronic Database management. Extreme accuracy and attention to detail is a material pre-requisite. Methodical implementation skills. Ability to deal with international/national contacts and matters. Ability to deal at Executive level. Positive, diligent and hard worker. Ability to prioritise and co-ordinate work. Initiating action, follow up and time management; Customer focus; Quality orientation; Decision Making. Stress tolerance and conflict resolution; Problem solving and analytical skills. Service orientated; Team player with easy-going personality is essential.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS After hours and Saturday work may be required. Special or ad-hoc projects may be allocated as determined by the institutions operational requirements.

