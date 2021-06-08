Librarian at Mancosa

MANCOSA a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education and distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available:

Librarian

PURPOSEThe Librarian will be responsible for providing traditional library services and student support for the entire MANCOSA Library Users, to organise the library materials and make them available to students. To efficiently carry out various library services and functions and to ensure that all stakeholders are assisted effectively.

CORE FUNCTIONS: Assist in the processing of library resources using LIBWIN Facilitates access of library resources to students and staff: through face to face, emails and telephone Maintains order in the library and enforce library rules and regulations Instructs Mancosa staff and students on the use of computers, photocopiers, and related library resources, access to internet and WI-FI Assist students with uploading assignments and access to past year examination papers Assists with circulation of library resources amongst staff Research Support assists students with literature searches and training students on the use of appropriate resources

QUALIFICATION: BBIL, Post Graduate Diploma in Library and Information Studies

EXPERIENCE: Minimum one years experience working in academic library

JOB RELATED KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS: Computer skills Ability to use library catalogues, indexes tools, and services Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing Excellent human relations skills Ability to work in a team and individuallyADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS: Must be adaptable to changing work hours Must be willing to work Saturdays and Sundays

