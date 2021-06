litigation associate

Litigtaion associate required to join small established Randburg based law firm. Position would focus on labour and commercial law.

Added advantage if the candidate has conveyancing experience.

Position requires someone with 2-4 years pqe.

Desired Skills:

labour law

commercial litigation

conveyancing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Randburg based establised law firm

Learn more/Apply for this position