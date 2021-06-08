Litigation Secretary

Jun 8, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Dictaphone and copy typing of a wide range of documents
  • Preparing notices and pleadings
  • Incorporating amendments to documents and ability to cross reference clauses.
  • Preparing resource and client files
  • Administrating and organizing professionals’ practices (diary management, answering telephone calls and tracking messages in the absence of team members.
  • Preparing accounts for clients and prompt time capturing.
  • Follow up payments of debtors.
  • FICA administration: following up to ensure the FICA requirements are complete
  • Assisting with general office management and personnel administration related to the practice.

Requirements:

  • 3-5 years experience as a legal secretary in a Litigation department
  • Matric essential
  • Secretarial diploma/legal secretarial diploma/paralegal qualification advantageous
  • Full working knowledge of all MS packages
  • Knowledge of File site and CMS would be advantageous

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

