Maintenance Technician

Required Qualifications

1. Matric

2. Ammonia refrigeration Category A Certificate



Technical Competencies & Experience:

1. 4 years Maintenance experience on electrical and mechanical

2. 2 years experience in an ammonia refrigeration environment

3. Daily Ammonia refrigeration plant inspection-plantroom, condensers, and valve stations

4. Perform preventative task when job cards issued in accordance with time allocations.

5. Daily rack inspections to prevent potential problems.

6. Do daily documentation before any task given to assistants or contractors.

7. Operate lifting machinery when required.

8. Monthly documentation on HSE equipment.

9. Daily checks on temperature setting of different markets.

10. All PPECB protocols are adhered too.

11. Ensure cold chain protocols are always adhered to for energy saving

12. Proven and strong administration skills



Behavioural Competencies:

1. Communication skills (verbal and written)

2. Working under pressure & unsupervised

3. Ability to maintain discipline in the workplace

4. Time management skills

5. Interpersonal skills

6. Organisation skills

7. Proactive planning skills

8. Decision -making

9. Leadership skills



Remuneration:

Highly competitive, but dependent upon qualifications and experience.



Only candidateswith the minimum requirements will be considered.

