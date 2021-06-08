Mechanical Design Technician/Engineer/Draughtsman

- Compile innovative custom designs in line with customer specifications.
- Improve existing customer designs in line with customer specifications.
- Create manufacturing drawings in line with customer specifications.
- Ensure that all relevant manufacturing specifications are captured on drawings.
- Check drawings made by drawing services team.
- Consult and liaise with production, sales, customers and suppliers.
- Training and support of junior team members (including experiential learners).
- Site and supplier visits when required.
- Meet prospective customers together with sales personnel to ensure viable manufacturing.
- Adhere to customer specifications.
- Adhere to production requirements and limitations.
- Adhere to the SOP of the drawing office.
Qualifications & experience
Industry and knowledge of materials – stainless steel and mild steel.
BTech or ND Mechanical Engineering.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar position (manufacturing environment).
- Minimun of 5 years’ SOLID WORKS experience.
IF YOU DO NOT MEET THE EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS THEN PLEASE DO NOT APPLY.
ONLY OPEN TO SA CANDIDATES
Desired Skills:
- good team player
- Ability to work independently
- problem solving skills.
- Interpersonal Skills
- Ability to work under pressure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Drawing Services Department, a sheet metal and under license manufacturing company.
Stainless steel and mild steel manufacturing.