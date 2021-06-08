Mechanical Design Technician/Engineer/Draughtsman

Jun 8, 2021

  • Compile innovative custom designs in line with customer specifications.
  • Improve existing customer designs in line with customer specifications.
  • Create manufacturing drawings in line with customer specifications.
  • Ensure that all relevant manufacturing specifications are captured on drawings.
  • Check drawings made by drawing services team.
  • Consult and liaise with production, sales, customers and suppliers.
  • Training and support of junior team members (including experiential learners).
  • Site and supplier visits when required.
  • Meet prospective customers together with sales personnel to ensure viable manufacturing.
  • Adhere to customer specifications.
  • Adhere to production requirements and limitations.
  • Adhere to the SOP of the drawing office.

Qualifications & experience

  • Industry and knowledge of materials – stainless steel and mild steel.

  • BTech or ND Mechanical Engineering.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar position (manufacturing environment).
  • Minimun of 5 years’ SOLID WORKS experience.

IF YOU DO NOT MEET THE EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS THEN PLEASE DO NOT APPLY.
ONLY OPEN TO SA CANDIDATES

Desired Skills:

  • good team player
  • Ability to work independently
  • problem solving skills.
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Drawing Services Department, a sheet metal and under license manufacturing company.
Stainless steel and mild steel manufacturing.

