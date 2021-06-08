Mechanical Design Technician/Engineer/Draughtsman

Compile innovative custom designs in line with customer specifications.

Improve existing customer designs in line with customer specifications.

Create manufacturing drawings in line with customer specifications.

Ensure that all relevant manufacturing specifications are captured on drawings.

Check drawings made by drawing services team.

Consult and liaise with production, sales, customers and suppliers.

Training and support of junior team members (including experiential learners).

Site and supplier visits when required.

Meet prospective customers together with sales personnel to ensure viable manufacturing.

Adhere to customer specifications.

Adhere to production requirements and limitations.

Adhere to the SOP of the drawing office.

Qualifications & experience

Industry and knowledge of materials – stainless steel and mild steel.

BTech or ND Mechanical Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in similar position (manufacturing environment).

Minimun of 5 years’ SOLID WORKS experience.

IF YOU DO NOT MEET THE EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS THEN PLEASE DO NOT APPLY.

ONLY OPEN TO SA CANDIDATES

Desired Skills:

good team player

Ability to work independently

problem solving skills.

Interpersonal Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Drawing Services Department, a sheet metal and under license manufacturing company.

Stainless steel and mild steel manufacturing.

