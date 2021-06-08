Mid-Snr Flutter Developer (x2) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fresh & exciting EdTech company in Joburg seeks ambitious & solutions-driven Mid-Snr Flutter Developers to join its team and help take their app to the next level. You will brainstorm and create new features, do device testing and resolve bugs. You must be passionate about start-ups, have built at least 2 Android and/or iOS apps with Flutter have published 1 or more mobile apps in Google Play or App Store, you must have prior work experience in both Software & Mobile Development and experience with third-party libraries & APIs. You will also need to be proficient using Version Control and Continuous Integration tools like Git and have working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends and emerging [URL Removed] clear, maintainable and testable code that you are proud of.

Add new features to the app.

Improve and manage performance of the app (Existing structure audit and profiling).

Do device testing on multiple different devices to make sure the app works on all devices, including the lower end devices.

Add Unit Tests to the app.

Look into some of the issues flagged on Sentry and find solutions to some of the common bugs the users are experiencing.

Liaise with the call centre on some of the technical bugs to be able to assist students with technical issues and be able to find what could be causing the issues. (Linked with Sentry).

REQUIREMENTS:

Desire to work in a start-up environment.

Must have built at least two Android and/or iOS apps with Flutter.

Proven working experience in Software Development.

Work experience in Mobile Development.

Have published one or more mobile apps in Google Play or App Store.

Experience with third-party libraries and APIs.

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle, including automated testing and building.

Experience working in an agile development process.

Be proficient in using version control and continuous integration, with tools such as Git.

Advantageous

Fluency with Java and Swift.

Experience creating Material Design styled apps.

Created and submitted your own package for Flutter.

Knowledge of Atlassian tools like Trello, Jira, Bitbucket.

