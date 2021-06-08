Netsurit earns third Microsoft Advanced Specialisation

Managed service provider (MSP) Netsurit has earned its third Microsoft Advanced Specialisation in Identity and Access Management.

The specialization is given to a small number of partners who have proven advanced expertise and experience with latest generation solutions who demonstrate deep knowledge and proven experience deploying Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure Active Directory (Azure AD).

The company has developed offerings specifically targeted at securing Microsoft 365, Azure and related services. As part of these offerings, Netsurit assesses an environment to detect risks, develop roadmaps for phased optimization then implement comprehensive identity, access management and security solutions and enable effective long-term operations.

The company also assists with integrating identities between business systems and implementing identity lifecycle management to ensure the accuracy of user information used for business processes. In these solutions, Netsurit makes extensive use of Azure Active Directory, Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Defender and other advanced security services from Microsoft.

Netsurit now has the following Microsoft competencies:

* Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialisation;

* Threat Protection Advanced Specialisation; and

* Identity and Access Management Advances Specialisation.

Hud Krause, professional services executive at Netsurit, comments: “This latest specialisation is really just a validation of the work we have been doing for a long time already. We have a deep understanding of the Zero Trust framework that Microsoft 365 is built on.

“As there are continuous increases in identity related attacks, customers are looking for partners that can help them to pro-actively monitor and protect their digital estate and footprint.

“This specialisation helps customers to identify partners like Netsurit that have the technical capability and proven track record in deploying Microsoft Identity workloads with Azure AD.”