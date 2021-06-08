Precisely bolsters data governance with Infogix buyout

Master Data Management partner, Precisely, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire data integrity and governance software provider Infogix.

Precisely helps companies achieve a foundation of trusted data on which to build their digital futures. The company’s market-leading data integrity software portfolio provides maximum accuracy, consistency and context in data for more confident business decisions.

In Infogix, Precisely is acquiring Data Governance, Data Catalog and Strategic Data Services. Infogix also brings complementary Data Quality capabilities that help ensure customers’ business decisions are made with the right data at the right time and with the right context.

“Master Data Management has strong existing relationships with both Precisely and Infogix,” says Gary Allemann, MD and chief data officer at Master Data Management. “The complementary fit between the technology stacks was obvious to us and this acquisition should give confidence to customers and prospects of both Precisely and Infogix.”

Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, adds: “As companies seek to position and differentiate themselves for the digital era, they quickly realize that success requires trusted data. Precisely provides that foundation with maximum accuracy, consistency and context so businesses can make confident data-driven decisions.

“Infogix is a perfect fit for Precisely, with highly complementary data quality products and services, and a leading data governance solution that our customers have been seeking.”

Infogix’s suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) capabilities across governance and data quality helps accelerate these decisions and ensure they are made with trusted data. In addition, Infogix’s pre-packaged, self-service tools built for specific vertical or business use cases help business users across a range of industries gain strategic value from data more quickly.

The Infogix Strategic Services team has successfully helped more than 200 organizations develop and execute a strategy to leverage data assets to propel their businesses forward. These strategic service engagements will help Precisely scale to meet customer demand for its products, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite.