Process Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A Specialist Fund Management firm in Bellville seeks a highly strategic & forward-thinking Process Engineer to be responsible for planning, controlling, and coordinating group activities to ensure optimal utilisation of resources and evaluate process feasibility and economic studies. You will be expected to assist other disciplines as far as Process Design is concerned. The ideal candidate must possess a 4-year IT/Computer Science or Engineering Sciences Degree (NQF Level 7) with up to 6 years experience in Production and Process Control and Supervision and Oversight. You must have the ability to provide guidance and expert advice to management or other groups on technical, systems or process-related topics and be able to manage, operate, monitor, and report on business [URL Removed] technical explanation of products, services or systems to internal and external customers or clients.

Draw up project briefs.

Negotiate with customers or suppliers over price, contracts, or services.

Analyse costs and benefits of proposed designs or projects.

Analyst operational data to evaluate operations, processes, or products.

Assess produce or process usefulness.

Recommend technical design or process changes to improve efficiency, quality, or performance.

Evaluate designs or specifications to ensure quality.

Install production equipment or systems.

Estimate operational costs.

Confer with technical personnel to prepare designs or operational plans.

Implement design or process improvements.

Prepare procedural documents.

Resolve operational performance problems.

Update technical knowledge.

Determine causes of operational problems or failures.

Determine operational methods.

Develop technical methods or processes.

Purchase materials, equipment, or other resources.

Create graphical representations of industrial production systems.

Design industrial equipment.

Design industrial processing systems.

Supervise production or support personnel.

Estimate technical or resource requirements for development or production projects.

Estimate time requirements for development or production projects.

Conduct validation tests of equipment or processes.

Prepare operational reports.

Devise research or testing protocols.

Develop operational methods or processes that use green materials or emphasize sustainability.

Investigate the environmental impact of projects.

Provide technical guidance to other personnel.

Train personnel on proper operational procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

4 Year Degree / NQF Level 7 in IT or Computer Science or Engineering Sciences.

Up to 6 years relevant experience in Production and Process Control and Supervision and Oversight.

Provide guidance and expert advice to management or other groups on technical, systems or process-related topics.

Provide information people need to know to do their jobs. Provide individuals information so they can make accurate decisions. Is timely with information.

Clearly convey and receive information and ideas through a variety of media to individuals or groups in a matter that engages the listener, helps them understand and retain the message and invites response and feedback. Keep other informed as appropriate. Demonstrates good written, oral, and listening skills.

Consider and evaluate overall business performance to determine where improvements can be made and how the organisation can be more effective in reaching organisational goals and achieve its strategic vision. Includes the ability to manage, operate, monitor, and report on business performance.

Effectively handle detailed information and be constantly attentive to details.

Insight – Has and gains insight into situations, problems, and processes. Deconstructs problems and systematically investigates the various components. Has a complete picture of the context of the whole problem.Discernment/Judgement Makes decisions authoritatively and wisely, after adequately contemplating various available courses of action.Analysing and forming opinions Focused on examining matters in a systematic way.Strategic Focus Understands how an organisation must change considering internal and external trends and influences. Keeps the big, long range picture in mind. Builds a shared, long-range organisational vision with others. Committed to course of action to achieve long-range goals and influences others to translate vision into action.Relationship Management The supervision and maintenance of relationships between a company and its external partners, especially its clients.

